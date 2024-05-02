"Looks fresh"; "On and off the track!!"- Fans react to Noah Lyles dripping in Louis Vuitton with Gucci X Adidas bag at the Bermuda Grand Prix 2024

One of the most celebrated American sprinters, Noah Lyles delivered a stellar win at the USA Track & Field Bermuda Grand Prix on April 28, 2024. He stood atop the podium in 100m with a time of 9.96 seconds. Along with this, he also impressed a lot of fans with his fashion sense and his branded attire while he was in Bermuda.

Noah Lyles shared pictures from the USA Track & Field Bermuda Grand Prix on his Instagram account.

He flaunted his blue-colored Louis Vuitton jacket paired with white shorts and white sneakers. Lyles accessorized his outfit with a brown-colored Gucci x Adidas handbag and a pair of eye-catching white-colored sunglasses.

In the pictures, he is seen meeting his fans and posing on the track. The caption to this post carried,

"Views from Bermuda."

One of Noah Lyles' fans complimenting his looks commented,

Noah Lyles Fan Reactions

"Looks fresh🔥but wheres the Adidas zip-up?"

Another fan of the sprinting sensation stated how Lyles looks good every time.

Fan Reactions Noah Lyles

"🔥🔥🔥On and off the track!!! Good seeing you!" the fan commented."

Praising Lyles' athleticism and his looks, one of his fans commented,

Fan Reactions Noah Lyles

"Coolest man alive great athlete and great style always great man xoxo enjoy the rest of your day today stay safe always great man❤️"

Hyping up Noah Lyles for grabbing the world record in the Paris Olympics, one of the users stated,

Noah Lyles Fan Reactions

"See you in Paris. I'll be sitting at the finish line when you break that world record!"

Another fan showcasing his excitement to witness Noah Lyles in the Paris Olympics expressed,

Noah Lyles Fan Reactions

"Cannot wait to see you on that track this summer."

Noah Lyles' goal for the Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles is determined to clinch gold medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. He has claimed to win four gold medals this summer and create history. This is a feat that has not been achieved by any sprinter yet.

Noah Lyles started his indoor season with the New Balance Grand Indoor Prix where he clinched gold in the 60m by clocking a personal best of 6.44 seconds. His outdoor season debut was at the Tom Jones Memorial, where he bagged another gold in the 100m event.

Now, he is focused on achieving his Paris Olympic goals. While in a conversation with NBC, Noah Lyles spoke about his focus on the Summer games and how he has been thinking about the medals ever since he stepped in the indoor season,

"Ever since indoors, I've been thinking about it (gold medal), claimed Lyles. Even though I push it little further back because we got to go to the Olympic trials and make the team first, and that's still ringing in my head."

The American sprinting phenom is serious about attaining his goals in the 2024 Summer Games and revealed the same with Reuters.

"I'm serious, expressed Lyles. I just ran the 4x400m in Glasgow, and I felt that was definitely one of my ways of saying that this isn't a joke."

Along similar lines, he further added,

"A lot of people thought I was just doing it for headlines. But, no. I'm full force going in."

The track and field enthusiasts are now on their toes to witness if Noah Lyles can accomplish a feat in the 2024 Paris Olympics that has never achieved before.