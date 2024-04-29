"It’s only getting faster from here"- Noah Lyles issues a strong message after winning the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024 clocking 9.96s 

Noah Lyles recently won the 100m at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024 clocking 9.96s, his fastest time this season. Weeks after winning his outdoor season debut race, Lyles went on to better his records once again as the Olympic season unfolded.

Noah Lyles is currently one of the favorite U.S. track and field athletes to make it to the ultimate United States Olympics team. He won the bronze medal in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics and since then has been tremendously working on improving his skills which is visible through his incredible performances over the last three years.

Noah Lyles marched into the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024 with his first win of the season. However, he was yet to break the 10-second barrier in the 100m in this Olympic season. The American athlete dominated the pack and clocked 9.96s in 3.0m/s of wind.

Lyles took to X to preview his upcoming performances as the race to the Olympics is intensifying and becoming more competitive.

"It’s only getting faster from here," he wrote.

Noah Lyles' goals for the Paris Olympics

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Two

Noah Lyles set huge goals for his appearance at the Paris Olympics in 2024. After winning three gold medals at the World Championships in Budapest last year, the American athlete hopes to make a breakthrough achievement in track and field this year.

After clinching the gold medal at the USATF Indoor National Championships 2024 in the 60m, he expressed his desire to surpass the legendary athlete, Usain Bolt in the number of gold medals won at a single Olympic Games. Lyles revealed that he is on a conquest to win 4 gold medals.

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records. If I don’t succeed, I will try, try, try again," he said.

To attain his goal, Lyles will have to participate in the 100m, 200m, 4x400m relay and the 4x100m relay. This combination is very unusual for a sprinter as the 400m comes off as a completely different event even though it is considered under sprints.

Lyles was a part of the 4x400m relay team at the World Indoor Championships that clinched the silver medal. Even though his participation stirred a huge controversy on social media, the American remained steadily focused on achieving his goals.