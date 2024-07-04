"Lord please protect us": Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce seeks divine protection as Hurricane Beryl pandemic strikes Jamaica

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has sought divine protection as Jamaicans brace up for the life-threatening Hurricane Beryl. The deadly hurricane has already caused damage in the States of Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, and Dominica.

Hurricane Beryl is currently ranked in the highest category for storms, Category 5. As per Al Ja Zeera, it is the first recorded Atlantic storm to move from Category 1 to the highest category due to its adverse effects.

It is an extremely powerful hurricane, moving through the Caribbean Sea, currently affecting Jamaica, and is fast approaching the Cayman Islands, including Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, and Cayman Brac.

In a state of emergency, Jamaica was declared a disaster zone hours before the impact of Hurricane Beryl. The hurricane had already killed at least seven people before it arrived in the Caribbean.

As a resident of Jamaica, 10-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted on her Instagram stories, praying for all the families and urging them to stay safe. In her post, she also sought God’s protection for the Jamaicans.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce encouraged all the residents to take the warning seriously and ensure that they prepare their homes for the pandemic.

"Praying for Jamaica. Lord please protect us and keep us in your arms. Praying that everyone stays safe and that no one takes any major losses. Please take this warning serious and prepare your homes," she wrote.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's Instagram stories

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on taking pride in representing Jamaica after sealing fifth Olympic qualification ticket

Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened up about representing Jamaica after punching her ticket to her fifth Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Having battled with an injury last season and starting her season late, Fraser-Pryce has proved to be the one to watch at the Olympic Games after her third-place finish at the Jamaican Olympic trials.

She clocked 10.94s to cross the 100m finish line behind two-time world 100m silver medallist Shericka Jackson (10.84s) and 19-year-old Tia Clayton (10.90s).

After the race, Fraser-Pryce expressed her elation to have claimed another ticket to the Olympics, explaining how her fans have played a huge role in her qualification.

"I’m always grateful to get an opportunity to represent the black, green, and gold and for me to have the reception here was really welcoming and I want to thank the fans for their continued support. I know it has been challenging for Jamaican sprinting but we want to show the world that we are still here," she said (Pulse Sports Uganda).

The 37-year-old made her Olympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games where she won the 100m title. She then competed in the preliminaries of the relays but did not compete in the final.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce then proceeded to the 2012 London Olympic Games, where she won the 100m and finished second in the 200m and the 4x100m women’s relay team. At the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Fraser-Pryce finished third in the 100m and second in the 4x100m relay.

During the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, she finished second in the 100m, fourth in the 200m, and won the 4x100m relay.

