Los Angeles Marathon 2025 Results: Matt Richtman and Tejinesh Gebisa Tulu clinch men’s and women’s titles

Matt Richtman and Tejinesh Gebisa Tulu won the men’s and women’s professional marathon titles at the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, March 16. With this victory, Richtman also became the first American winner of the race since 1994, finishing in a time of 2:07:56.

Featuring only in his second marathon after he debuted at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon in October 2024, Richtman accomplished the massive feat at the LA Marathon, defeating Kenyan runners Athanas Kioko and Moses Kiptoo Kurgat who finished second and third with times of 2:10:55 and 2:13:12, respectively. With this, Richtman of Illinois also pocketed $10,000 for his remarkable accomplishment.

Meanwhile, in the women’s professional race, the former U20 global medalist in the 3000m steeplechase, Tejinesh Gebisa Tulu, won with a remarkable time of 2:30:16 as she finished ahead of Antonina Kwambai (2:30:19) and Savannah Berry (2:30:31). Notably, the prize money awarded to the women’s racers at the Los Angeles Marathon was the same as that awarded to the men in the professional races.

More than 26,000 runners participated in the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon, including firefighters who had battled the LA wildfires. At least 29 people lost their lives in the fires, with thousands losing their homes and large areas of land being destroyed.

Besides the professional race, other events that took place were the Wheelchair races, the Charity Half Marathon, the LA Kids Run, and the LA 5K, among others.

Results for the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon

Runners compete in the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Here are the winners and top finishers of the LA Marathon in both the men’s and women’s professional categories and wheelchair categories -

Men’s Professional event

Matt Richtman - 02:07:56 Athanas Kioko - 02:10:55 Moses Kiptoo Kurgat - 02:13:12 Sammy Rotich - 02:13:29 Kenneth Kemboi Rotich - 02:20:17 Asefa Bekele - 02:20:36 Esteban Prado - 02:21:33 Sergey Sushchikh - 02:21:50 Paxton Smith - 02:21:59 Harvey Chilcott - 02:23:50

Women’s Professional event

Tejinesh Gebisa Tulu - 02:30:16 Antonina Kwambai - 02:30:19 Savannah Berry - 02:30:31 Rita Jelagat - 02:32:19 Mamitu Balcha Hey - 02:44:05 Alejandra Santiago - 02:49:52 Caitlin Healey - 02:55:46 Elizabeth Ben-Ishai - 02:57:13 Ashley Litoff - 02:58:22 Jessica Gimbel - 03:10:51

Wheelchair race

Luis Francisco Sanclemente - 01:38:10 Miguel Jimenez Vergara - 01:43:32 Gonzalo Valdovinos Gonzelez - 01:48:09 Krige Schabort - 01:48:31 Wyatt Willand - 01:49:00

