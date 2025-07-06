“Lost so many weeks of training”- Letsile Tebogo gets real about making comeback at Prefontaine Classic after dealing with injury

Letsile Tebogo opened up about making a comeback at the Prefontaine Classic after dealing with a reoccurring injury. The event was held on July 5 at Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon.

Tebogo delivered a staunch performance at the Eugene Diamond League, as he won the 200m title. He stood atop the podium after clocking a world lead of 19.76s after defeating Courtney Lindsey and Alexander Ogando, who claimed the second and third places, respectively. The Botswanian sprinter was suffering from a hamstring injury ahead of this event.

In the post-match interview, Tebogo opened up about his performance, making his feelings known about his comeback from the injury. Calling it a great performance, he said that he lost several weeks of training for his recovery and revealed that his team helped him return to the track.

Stating it as a reoccurring injury, he said: (0:01 onwards)

"For me, it's a great performance. I'm looking at, um, how many weeks I've missed from from training. Um, and, uh, putting out this kind of performance, it shows that, uh, people should not get worried because I lost so many weeks of training just to get into recovery and get back into training again. We had a grade two hamstring. We had to recover from it. Um, it's a reoccurring injury," said Letsile Tebogo.

Talking about the significant role his team played in his journey, he added,

"We just had to make sure we handle it much better than the other time. So, it was quite a heavy journey and it wasn't easy for me, for the team, because I had to rely on them so to carry me up to the top," said Letsile Tebogo.

Tebogo opened his 2025 season by competing at the Mauri Plant Meet, where he competed in the 400m on March 29. He earned the second-place finish after recording a time of 45.26s and was edged out by Leungo Scotch, who stood atop the podium.

Letsile Tebogo opened up about the consequences of winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics saw a stellar performance by Letsile Tebogo in the 200m dash, as he clocked a time of 19.46s to clinch the gold medal. With this win, he became the first Botswanian athlete to win an Olympic medal in the country's 11 Olympic appearances.

Following this feat, the sprinter rose to fame; however, he also opened up about its consequences in a conversation with Citius Mag in 2024. He revealed that although he was ecstatic with the fame he received after the win, he wasn't as free as he used to be before. Talking about not being able to step in public places, he said:

"I’m not a free human being these days. I’m just a superstar in my country, which I don't like because I can’t even go to the mall and get something for myself. I have to send somebody to do it," Letsile Tebogo said.

Revealing that the win has led to him overthinking about certain things, he added:

"I think this also leads me to overthink so many things about why I became this person, and why didn't I choose another path but I can't go back to my ways. I just have to stick to the ways and just keep on going and see how I could overcome the whole situation that is in my head."

After his performance at the Prefontaine Classic, Letsile Tebogo is now expected to compete at the 2025 World Championships, which is slated to be held in September in Tokyo.

