"No one cares, work harder"- Letsile Tebogo shares gritty message days after Rabat Diamond League disappointment

Prominent track talent of Botswana, Letsile Tebogo, has recently shared his thoughts on his grit. After coming in last in the 100m and withdrawing from the 200m race event at the Rabat Diamond League, the sprinter revealed he had been dealing with a recurring injury.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Tebogo clinched the gold medal in the 200m race, his signature event. He won the first gold medal for his country and has also won two medals from the 2023 World Championships. Apart from these accolades, he has one gold medal each from the World Relays and the African Championships.

Through his Instagram story, the notable sprinter expressed his thoughts on grit, responsibility and determination, as he wrote:

"The pain you feel is a PRIVILEGE, Use it to mold your reality, or watch it destroy your existance. Either way... I have a sad story too No one cares, Work harder🍂"

Letsile Tebogo won the 200m event at the Doha Diamond League in 20.10 seconds. He clinched his signature event at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, which was held on April 12.

At the 2025 Eugene Prefontaine Classic on July 5, he will clash with two-time Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek. This will be their first clash since the 2024 Diamond League in Brussels.

Letsile Tebogo reflects on the untapped potential of the athletes on the African continent

Letsile Tebogo at the Maurie Plant Meet - Source: Getty

Acclaimed athlete, Letsile Tebogo, has won two gold medals and two silver medals from the World U20 Championships. During his press conference ahead of the Rabat Diamond League meeting on May 25, he expressed his thoughts on the undiscovered potential of athletes from the African continent, further highlighting the country's abundance in track talent. He said:

"I mean, it's not just the country; the whole African continent has true potential. It's just that over the years, people were not given the opportunity... There's true potential in African countries, there are a lot of young athletes that are there, that people don't know. So, for Botswana, I'd say its getting there... I believe there is so much that sponsors and investors need to come to Africa and see the true potential."

In 2024, the sprinter was named the Male Athlete of the Year by World Athletics.

