Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo reacts to first clash since 2024 with Kenny Bednarek at prestigious U.S. meet

The two-time Olympic medalist, Letsile Tebogo, has recently shared his thoughts on facing two-time Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek. Their first clash in 2025 will be in the 200m at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, since the 2024 Diamond League final in Brussels, which Bednarek had won.
The notable track personality from Botswana, Letsile Tebogo, won the country's first Olympic gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 200m race event. In the same race event, Kenny Bednarek clinched the second position.
Tebogo is a two-time World Championship medalist and a 2024 gold medalist from the World Athletics Relays. Whereas the Tulsa, Oklahoma, native Bednarek has clinched a silver medal from the World Championships and two medals from the World Athletics Relays.
Through his Instagram story, the sensational sprinter Tebogo shared his thoughts on his July 5, 2025, match-up with Kenny Bednarek in the 200m at the Eugene 2025 Prefontaine Classic, which is part of the Diamond League series.
"Haaaaaak 😤😤😤"
Letsile Tebogo made his Diamond League debut in Doha and clinched the first spot in the 200m, clocking the race in 20.10 seconds. The Olympic champion also won the 200m at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, which was held in Gaborone on 12 April 2025.
Kenny Bednarek has won two titles in the 200m race events at the Diamond League and has also won two Grand Slam Track titles. The winner of each slam will be awarded the prize of $100,000.
Letsile Tebogo reflects on his Rabat Diamond League 2025 performance
The iconic sprinter, Tebogo, struggled at the Rabat Diamond League 2025, clinching the last place in the 100m and withdrawing from the 200m, his signature race event.
Through his recent Instagram post, the sensational athlete reflected on his performance, stating he was battling a recurring injury and assured his fans of his dominant return after recovery.
"Today’s performance wasn’t what I had hoped for, I’m currently dealing with a recurring injury, which hasn’t been easy. However, I’m channeling this disappointment and pain into resolve. I’m already focused on recovery and growth, and I know I will come back a stronger man. See y’all soon❤️🩹"
In April 2025, the Kanye, Botswana native was named as the Kids’ Athletics Day 2025 ambassador by World Athletics, the global regulatory body for the sport of Athletics.