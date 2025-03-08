"Lot of people who said like I couldn't go to the Olympics at 16": Quincy Wilson makes stance clear about dealing with doubts & overcoming challenges

Quincy Wilson recently opened up about dealing with doubts and overcoming major challenges as he continued his pursuits in the Indoor Athletics season. The American athlete revealed there were multiple instances where people doubted his abilities. However, he developed a never-give-up mindset while taking on challenges.

Wilson was named a part of the men's 4x400m Olympic team after his incredible performances at the US Olympic Trials. He competed in the heats in the French Capital but was not a part of the team that competed in the finals of the 4x400m relay. Quincy Wilson became the youngest U.S. male track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.

As Wilson continued to compete in the 2025 season after facing a minor setback, including a second-place finish at the VA showcase, he spoke to Citius Mag about his mindset while competing on the pro circuit, hoping to win his fourth National title in the upcoming months.

"Don't put limits on yourself. I mean, there were a lot of people who said like I couldn't go to the Olympics at 16 years old, I couldn't run through the rounds, I couldn't do this, I couldn't do that. But just having your own mindset and saying what you're going to do, I think that is the most important thing because you are the only one that can go out there and control it. So, just focus on what you can do and just hope that they all work out and pray for it," he said.

“This could be my third indoor title coming in as a junior, and that’s amazing. I don't think anyone has ever won four titles from Freshman to Senior year, so that is one of the things that I'm looking forward to. If you know me as a competitor, I’m ready to compete against anybody," he added.

Quincy Wilson on facing a loss early on in the 2025 track season

Quincy Wilson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson spoke about his second-place finish at the VA Showcase in January 2025 in his latest appearance on the Beyond the Records Podcast with Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin. Wilson lost to Andrew Salvadon, who won the 500m title with a formidable lead.

Wilson revealed that the loss helped him look at this performance differently and work on the aspects where he was falling short.

"The loss that I had a couple of weeks ago, I got to relook at everything differently. Just like, now it's time to change a lot of things around because there's always this person that's hungrier. You think that you are hungry but you never know what can happen," he said.

Furthermore, the youngster improved his performance and mindset as the 2025 season progressed.

