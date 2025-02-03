  • home icon
  • "Lots of wins and world records" - Masai Russell opens up on her 2025 track season goals following the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix victory

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Feb 03, 2025 07:02 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Masai Russell during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following her recent feat at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Masai Russell opened up on her goals for the 2025 track season. She dominated the 60m hurdles final at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston on February 2, 2025.

The Olympian clocked a stunning time of 7.80 seconds to defeat Grace Stark and Devynne Charton, who posted 7:81 and 7:85 seconds, respectively. This victory held special significance for Russell as the Olympic champion did not win any title as a professional last year or ever.

Her timing in Boston also put her in second place in the world so far this indoor season. In an interview following the race, when asked about her upcoming goals, Russell stated leaving behind the setbacks and focusing on achieveing more victories, world records, and dominating her pet event.

"This is a new year, new goals, new season. So the slump is gone and you know it's season 2025 and I'm trying to win again," Russell said. "I mean I'm going after lots of wins and world records and goals and you know just to dominate."
Further, the Paris Olympic gold medalist informed that she would be competing at the 2025 USATF Indoor Championships to be held from February 22 and 2023, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York, but will opt out from competing in the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, which will be held in Nanjing, China in March.

Masai Russell highlights her dedication and discipline towards her track training

Masai Russell of the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)
Masai Russell recently voiced her opinion that people usually overlook the hard work required to achieve success in the track and field circuit. In an episode of Sport Xposure Podcast, she stated that she never takes an easy way out and always follows her coach's guidance.

"I think a lot of people think that they can live this life or live the glamorous that they see on social media without putting in that work or not or like cutting corners. I've never cut a corner when it has come to track. I'm always going to do what my coach says the time that he says to hit it in and I just believe in like what goes around comes around,” Russell said (45:54 onwards)
Masai Russell clinched her first Olympic gold medal in the 100m hurdles event at the 2024 Paris Games after clocking 12.33 seconds.

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
