"Love this girl"; "Pure joy" - Fans react to Suni Lee expressing her joy following the qualification for Olympic Trials 

Fans recently reacted to Suni Lee expressing her joy after earning a spot to compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. The trials are slated from June 27 to 30 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Lee's hometown.

Lee competed at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which was an important stop in the U.S. women's selection procedure for the 2024 Paris Olympics, held from May 30 to June 2, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist secured a spot to compete in the Trials after showcasing her exceptional skills, since her return to the sport, at the 2024 Winter Cup. In a video shared by Team USA, Lee is seen conveying her delight following the qualification.

"We're going for Olympic Trials," she said in the video. "I'm so happy, it's my hometown."

Lee finished in fourth place in the all-around, scoring 110.65 points. Watching her express her joy, fans couldn't stop admiring the gymnast as one of them wrote,

"This is pure joy."

One of the fans praised the American gymnast for her determination and remarkable progress since her long hiatus following major kidney issues.

"Gosh I just love this girl! And coming back from all the health stuff she’s dealing with makes it that much more amazing! Team Suni!"

One of the fans expressed their admiration towards the gymnast, saying:

"I love that this is literally the reigning olympic all around champion."

Here are a few more reactions from Suni Lee's fans:

"Hometown Sunisa Lee! Can’t wait to see her in Minneapolis," wrote a fan.

"Aww this is so sweet! Not cringey at all Suni, we're excited for you too," another fan expressed.

"We are so proud of you, Suni. Good luck at the Olympic trials and War Eagle," wrote one of her fans.

A look at Suni Lee's performance at the 2024 Xfinifty U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Suni Lee competes on the balance beam during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Suni Lee, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic all-around gold medalist, settled in fourth place in the event at the 2024 Xfinifty U.S. Gymnastics Championships, finishing behind Simone Biles, Skye Blakely, and Kayla Di Cello.

Lee secured second place, behind Biles (29.6 points), on the balance beam after scoring 29.1 points. In the uneven bars, where she attempted to get the Full Twisting Jaeger element named after her at the 2024 Winter Cup, Suni Lee collected 28.8 points. She scored 26.6 on the floor routine, following Jordan Chiles' 26.850 points.

The full list of gymnasts who qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials can be found here.