U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024: Full list of qualified gymnasts from women's competition at National Championships ft Simone Biles, Suni Lee

Elite American gymnasts competed at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, securing spots to compete at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials. The 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships marked a major leg in the U.S. women's selection procedure for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Championships were held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 30 to June 2, 2024. Olympians and World Champions competed in the national championships to continue their quest for the Paris Olympics, which will go through the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials, slated June 27 to 30 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

On that note, let's take a look at the athletes who qualified for the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials.

Simone Biles secured her ninth national title to earn a spot for the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials

Simone Biles celebrates after the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 02, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles solidified her legacy, securing her ninth national title at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships by posting a leading score of 119.75 points. She dominated all the individual apparatus to earn a spot for the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials.

The legendary gymnast scored 29.6 on the balance beam, 30.3 points on the floor, 29.05 points on uneven bars, and 30.8 points on the vault. At the 2020 Olympic Trials, Biles dominated all-around, vault, and floor exercise and secured bronze medals in uneven bars and balance beam.

Biles was followed by Skye Blakely in Texas, collecting 113.85 points. She stood third in the balance beam, uneven bars, and vault. Blakely will now compete in the Trials with her sights focused on Paris, as the 19-year-old missed her chance to fly with the team to Tokyo after sustaining an injury during the vault warmup at the 2020 Olympic Trials.

The Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey is cruising her way to the Paris Olympics after earning a spot in the Trials, bagging 109.3 points in the all-around. Kayla DiCello has shown exceptional form this season, securing the gold medal in the all-around at the 2024 Winter Cup. She grabbed a spot for Trials after posting a score of 110.8 points.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, Suni Lee returned to the sport in 2024 after navigating through kidney issues. She is slowly sailing to the Olympics intending to defend her title. Lee gathered 110.65 points and secured second place in the balance beam with 29.1 points.

The list of gymnasts who qualified to compete at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials is given below:

Simone Biles Skye Blakely Jade Carey Dulcy Caylor Jordan Chiles Kayla DiCello Shilese Jones Sunisa Lee Kaliya Lincoln Eveylynn Lowe Zoey Molomo Hezly Rivera Joscelyn Roberson Simone Rose Tiana Sumanasekera Leanne Wong