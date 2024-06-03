Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024 Top withdrawals ft Gabby Douglas and Shilese Jones

Top female gymnasts, including Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, displayed their prospects at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, with the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near. However, the Championships, which served as an important stop in the U.S. women's selection procedure for Paris, witnessed the absence of a few elite athletes, including Gabby Douglas and Shilese Jones.

Douglas, who made her return to the sport after a nearly eight-year hiatus, withdrew from competing in the Gymnastics Championships held from May 30 to June 2, 2024, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The 27-year-old gymnast informed her fans about the decision on social media, citing an ankle injury she suffered during training. Her withdrawal marked the end of the 2024 Olympic pursuit.

"I’m sad to say that due to a foot injury during practice i will not be able to continue my 2024 journey," Douglas wrote.

The two-time World Championships gold medalist, Shilese Jones, withdrew from contesting at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships after competing at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic, where she suffered an injury in her right shoulder after finishing second in the all-around event behind Simone Biles.

During an interview with NBC Olympics, she emphasized that her top priority was resting and recovering in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Unfortunately, I won't be participating in the Xfinity Championships this year," Jones said. "With Paris as my ultimate focus, it's best for me to prioritize recovery and resting my shoulder this weekend."

However, the Olympic quest for Jones has not yet concluded, as her petition to compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, slated from June 27 to 30 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, has been approved.

Trinity Thomas stepped down from competing at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships following her subpar floor routine

Trinity Thomas at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on May 31, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.

After making her return to gymnastics at the 2024 Winter Cup, Trinity Thomas also competed at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. She showcased her exceptional skills in the floor routine.

However, in a major turn of events, she faltered twice during the routine, which kept her away from executing a perfect landing and bringing a premature end to her performance. Following the setback, the three-time NCAA Champion walked off the mat, ending her run at the Championships.

Camarah Williams, who received firm support from Simone Biles during her senior debut at the 2024 Winter Cup, stumbled while landing from the vault in Texas, ending her bid at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

The 2023 Pan American gold medalist, Kaliya Lincoln, withdrew from competing at the Championships after competing in two rotations. The 18-year-old tripped on the balance beam right at the start of her routine. She gathered 12.700 points on uneven bars and 12.300 points on the balance beam before stepping down.

USA Gymnastics shared the news of her withdrawal with fans.

Along with Shilese Jones, Lincoln's petition to compete at the Olympic Trials has also been approved by the selection committee.