LSU Alumni Gold 2025 results: Mondo Duplantis' sister Johanna dominates pole vault , Favour Ofili clinches 100m title

The 2025 LSU Alumni Gold was held on April 26 at the Bernie Moore Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The event featured multiple track and field events for men's and women's categories.

Nigerian Olympian Favour Ofili dominated the women's 100m event after defeating Athletics Canada and Tiger Olympians Audrey Leduc and Thelma Davies, respectively. While Ofili clocked 10.99s, Leduc and Davies posted 11.07 and 11.11, respectively.

Results for LSU Alumni Gold 2025

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis' sister Johanna led the pole vault event after recording 4.15m. Lauren Gale and Maygan Shaw surpassed the world Champion Talitha Diggs in the 400m with 51.03 and 51.19 seconds. The results for the 2025 LSU Alumni Gold are given below:

Women 50m:

1. Jakayla Brooks (Unattached) - 7.24

2. Mackenzie Green (Unattached) - 7.42

3. Ashinaye Dickenson (Unattached) - 7.82

Women 100m:

1. Favour Ofili (Tiger Olympians) - 10.99

2. Audrey Leduc (Athletics Canada) - 11.07

3. Thelma Davies (Tiger Olympians) - 11.11

Women 200m:

1 Tima Godbless (LSU) - 22.72

2. Zoe Sherar (Athletics Canada) - 23.01

3. Emily Martin (Utah) - 23.20

Women 400m

1. Lauren Gale (Athletics Canada) - 51.03

2. Maygan Shaw (Northwestern) - 51.19

3 Talitha Diggs (Adidas) - 51.49

Women 800m:

1. Jaellene Burgess (Southern Mis) - 2:06.29

2. Alexandra Johnson (Louisiana) - 2:06.44

3. Annika Metzger (New Orleans) - 2:13.24

Women's 1500m at LSU Alumni Gold:

1. Suus Altorf (Florida Stat) - 4:17.83

2. Nicole Dinan (Florida Stat) - 4:19.91

3. Yuya Sawada (LSU) - 4:23.82

Women 3000m:

1. Ava Gumb (LSU) - 9:56.08

2. Cadence Lapp (Southern Mis) - 10:04.29

3. Jalyssa Smith (Memphis) - 10:07.47

Women's 100m hurdles:

1. Mikiah Brisco (Tiger Olympians) - 12.98

2. Tatiana Aholou (Athletics Canada) - 13.09

3. Kimeone McLeod (Louisiana Te) - 13.48

Women 400m hurdles:

1 Tyra Wilson (Florida Stat) - 55.39

2. Milan Young (Unattached) - 57.36

3. Esther Nwanze (SE Louisiana) - 57.77

Women's 4x400m relay at LSU Alumni Gold:

1. LSU - 3:30.69

2. Northwestern St. - 3:31.82

3. Louisiana Tech - 3:33.86

Women's high jump:

1 Morgan Smalls (Unattached) - 1.77m

2 Jolie Dormus-Bayer (LSU) - 1.74m

3. A'reil Williams (Louisiana Te) - 1.74m

Women's pole vault:

1. Johanna Duplantis (LSU) - 4.15m

2. Emery Prentice (LSU) - 4.00m

3 Kalli Knott (Northwestern) - 3.85m

Women's long jump:

1. Azharia Jones (Florida Stat) - 6.09m

2. Savanna Lawson (ULM) - 5.86m

3. Shatara Johnson (Grambling) - 5.82m

Women's triple jump:

1. Zalsha Fraser (Unattached) - 13.08m

2. Machaeda Linton (LSU) - 12.98m

3. Kayla Pinkard (Florida) - 12.64m

Women's shot put:

1. Ambria Langley (LSU) - 14.93m

2. Jalani Davis Unattached) - 14.86m

3. Leah Acosta (LSU) - 14.51m

Women's Discus at LSU Alumni Gold:

1. Princesse Hyman (LSU) - 54.75m

2. Kimola Hines (Louisiana) - 50.77m

3. Kaitlyn Washington (Louisiana Te) - 50.72m

Women's hammer:

1. Jalani Davis (Unattached) - 70.46m

2. Sydney Lake (Unattached) - 55.32m

3. Riley Simmons (Memphis) - 54.72m

Women Javelin:

1. Trinity Spooner (LSU) - 51.71m

2. Maddie Roberts (Memphis) - 45.93m

3. Marin Barras (Louisiana) - 44.73m

Men's 50m fastest frat:

1. Bennett LeJeune (Unattached) - 6.43

2. Jaden Belizaire (Unattached) - 6.48

3. Harris Rienhardt (Unattached) - 6.72

Men 50m fastest man:

1. Brent Black Lark (Unattached) - 6.36

2. Demetri Williams (Unattached) - 6.40

3. Cleveland Martin IV (Unattached) - 6.42

Men's 100m:

1. Seye Ogunlewe (Unattached) - 10.33

2. Eliezer Adjibi (Athletics Canada)_ - 10.33

3. Neo Mosebi (Florida Stat) - 10.34

Men's 200m at LSU Alumni Gold:

1. Jelani Watkins (LSU) - 20.87

2. Eliezer Adjibi (Athletics Canada) - 20.91

3. Valentino Rudolph (Louisiana Te) - 20.95

Men's 400m:

1. Steven Gardiner (Adidas) - 45.18

2. Micahi Danzy (Florida Stat) - 45.41

3 Frank Bradley-Reed (Louisiana Te) - 45.98

Men's 800m:

1 Emedy Kiplimo (LSU) - 1:48.35

2. Tavon Davis (Hinds CC) - 1:49.15

3. Joseph Patterson (Louisiana) - 1:49.17

Men's 1500m:

1. Juwan Blignaut (ULM) - 3:44.39

2. Michael Vocke (LSU) - 3:49.68

3. Reece Shelby (Louisiana) - 3:50.13

Men's 3000m:

1. Louden Boudreaux (Louisiana) - 8:45.49

2. Kenny Guy (Memphis) - 8:48.61

3. Alex Bobak (Memphis) - 8:51.98

Men 110m hurdles:

1. Matthew Sophia (LSU) - 13.31

2 Jahiem Stern (LSU) - 13.39

3. Oscar Smith (Louisiana Te) - 13.55

Men 400m hurdles:

1. Javel Fullerton (Southern Mis) - 51.01

2. Shadane Smith (Hinds CC) - 51.22

3. Matthew Malcolm (ULM) - 51.36

Men 4x100m relay:

1. LSU - 38.98

2. Florida State - 39.15

3. Northwestern St. - 39.45

Men's 4x400m relay at LSU Alumni Gold:

1. Louisiana - 3:05.18

2. LSU - 3:05.57

3. Northwestern St. - 3:06.06

Men's high jump:

1. Zayne Palomino (Southern Mis) - 2.18m

2. Roman Smith (Southern) - 2.18m

3. Kam Franklin (LSU) - 2.14m

Men's pole vault:

1. Beau Domingue (LSU) - 5.20m

2. Kameron Aime (LSU) - 5.05m

3. Teodor Borgius (Louisiana) - 5.05m

Men's long jump at LSU Alumni Gold:

1. Tafadzwa Chikomba (Meridian CC) - 7.92m

2. Tyson Adams (NC State) - 7.90m

3. Jordan Turner (LSU) - 7.72m

Men's triple jump:

1. Stafon Roach (ULM) - 15.83m

2. Jeremy Nelson (Louisiana) - 15.47m

3. LaQuan Ellis (Florida Stat) - 14.81m

Men's shot put at LSU Alumni Gold:

1. Djimon Gumbs (British Virg) - 19.71m

2. Donroy Brown (Louisiana) - 17.91m

3. Piers Cameron (Southern Mis) - 17.69m

Men's discus:

1. Jevan Parara (LSU) - 54.94m

2. Jaden James (LSU)- 54.70m

3. Chad Hendricks (LSU) - 53.74m

Men's hammer:

1. Terrell Webb (FORTIUS) - 66.92m

2. Donald Lamp (Louisiana Te) - 60.44m

3. Austin Kleinman (Florida Stat) - 59.97m

Men's javelin at LSU Alumni Gold:

1. Gabriel Koletsi (Memphis) - 68.73m

2. Paul Catalanatto (LSU) - 66.35m

3. Gabriel Lim (Louisiana) - 61.71m

