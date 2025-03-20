LSU extends heartfelt wishes to Sha'Carri Richardson and Angel Reese as they receive massive honor for creating an impact on women's sports

LSU extended their heartfelt wishes to Sha'Carri Richardson and Angel Reese for receiving a major honor amid the Indoor track season. Both athletes were named in the list of top 10 most influential female athletes by Complex.

Sha'Carri Richardson displayed her athletic prowess in her debut Olympic appearance in Paris by winning the silver medal in the women's 100m and the gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay. The American athlete's never give up attitude and strong determination resonated with the masses and sent out an encouraging message to the youth to achieve their dreams.

Angel Reese, on the other hand, gained worldwide popularity and played an integral role in the recent rise of women's sports alongside other basketball players. Reese has been a huge inspiration for the upcoming generation.

Richardson and Reese were both named to Complex's list of the top 10 most influential female athletes. Their alma mater, LSU, shared a heartfelt Instagram post congratulating their former star student-athletes on their influence, which stems from their victorious pursuits in their respective sports.

"Tigers With Influence 👏Congratulations to Sha’Carri & Angel on being named to Complex’s Most Influential Female Athletes List!" read the caption.

Sha'Carri Richardson on her training through high school and LSU

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson spoke about her training during High School and College in an interview with Flo Track. The American athlete expressed how she learned an important lesson about hard work and discipline during her time as a high school athlete.

Moreover, continuing to have a strong work ethic as an athlete helped her to succeed in her high school as well as college career at LSU.

“I would say if anything that I take most from that time of my life training-wise, I would say the amount of work I realized it takes to be great and also doing that. I feel like I learned most of my self-discipline during that time period as well. Just knowing that I have capabilities that I was blessed with on top of the fact that I'm willing to put work ethic on top of that, showing the results even in high school, what I was able to do.”

Sha'Carri Richardson also shared about how she had a slight change of mindset during her college career.

“And just being able to just remember that and roll that over going into college, still being able to discipline myself because I knew I had certain things in mind I wanted to do and, people that I wanted to prove wrong, people that I want to make proud," she added.

Even though she has seen multiple phases in her track career, her only goal was to dominate the circuit and put forward her best performance every time that she stepped on the track.

