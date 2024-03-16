LSU Gymnastics Vs North Carolina results: Tigers remain undefeated at home through the regular season for the first time since 2018

LSU Gymnastics finished their regular season home meets after defeating North Carolina with a decisive victory.

LSU Gymnastics posted an impressive score of 198.250 points to gain a clear lead over Carolina Gymnastics which collected 196.075 points. The Purple and Gold Pack secured their home meet victory in front of 13,283 fans on March 15, 2024, at Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Tigers defeated the North Carolina Gymnastics team in all four rotations after scoring 49.600 - 49.300 in the floor exercise. North Carolina Gymnastics was overtaken by the Tigers in the balance beam and vault event after registering scores of 49.575 - 49.225 and 49.440 - 49.125 points, respectively.

In uneven bars, the Tigers Gymnastics surpassed the Carolina Gymnastics with 49.625 - 48.425 points. With the recent victory, the Tigers remain undefeated at the home meets throughout this season. They achieved this victory earlier in 2018.

During this season, they defeated Ohio State Gymnastics after scoring 196.975 - 196.775 points to secure their first home and season meet on January 5, 2024. Further, in the same month, the Tigers defeated Kentucky Gymnastics in a home meet with 198.125 - 197.600 points.

In February 2024, the Tigers overtook the Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers after scoring 198.475 - 196.200 and 198.300 - 197.100 points, respectively, to secure the victories in Baton Rouge.

Earlier, this month before their victory over North Carolina, the Tigers defeated Alabama Gymnastics at Maravich Center after collecting a one-point lead of 198.325 - 197.325.

The Purple and Gold Pack also dominated the Podium Challenge held on March 8, 2024, after scoring 198.425 points. The Auburn, George Washington, and Texas Woman scored 197.050, 195.100, and 194.725, respectively in the Podium Challenge.

Upcoming LSU Gymnastics matches of the 2024 season

Apart from their victorious home meets, the LSU Gymnastics defeated the UCLA and Utah Gymnastics at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad on January 13, 2024, after scoring 197.150 points at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The Tigers also defeated the Georgia Gymnastics, scoring 197.625 points at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia.

The LSU Gymnastics team will next compete at the SEC Championships (Session II) on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Session I of the SEC Championships will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT, followed by the second session, featuring the Tigers at 7 p.m. CT.

Further, the Tigers will compete at the NCAA Regionals slated from April 3 to 7, 2024. The Purple and Gold Pack will vie to clinch their first NCAA Championships title at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas from April 18 to 20, 2024.