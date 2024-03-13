Olivia Dunne speaks out on 'insanely fun' 2024, LSU team & more

Olivia Dunne recently reflected on the 2024 NCAA women's gymnastics season so far, stating it as the most enjoyable season. The LSU women's gymnastics has had a remarkable season, securing 11 out of 13 victories so far.

During the recent Podium Challenge held on March 8, 2024, LSU dominated the challenge by posting their second-highest season score of 198.425 points, defeating George Washington, Auburn Tigers, and Texans Women, who recorded 195.100, 197.050 and 194.725 points, respectively at Raising Cane's River Center, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Gold and the Purple Pack recorded their season's highest score against the Arkansas Razorbacks on February 2, 2024. In an interview with LSU Gymnastics, Dunne expressed her satisfaction with the season so far, describing it as the most thrilling season.

"This year has been insanely fun. That's the best way to describe it. All the girls are hilarious and we are freaking amazing at gymnastics," Olivia Dunne said.

She further mentioned her parents coming to the home meets and expressed her gratitude towards them:

"Ever since I've been in college, my mom has never missed a meet and my dad comes to pretty much every home meet. They mean the world to me. Just having them there is like a little safety blanket. I just love them so much."

The LSU senior shared valuable advice with the freshman stating:

"I would like to give the freshman year a piece of advice. It would be to not be so serious because even in an interview like this I would be like in the verge of tears. So nervous. These are the last years of gymnastics. So just enjoy it."

"I've not decided if I’m coming back for a fifth year yet" - Olivia Dunne undecided on coming back for a fifth year

Olivia Dunne will next compete on Friday against North Carolina.

Olivia Dunne recently stated that she is undecided about making a return to LSU for her fifth year in 2025.

During the LSU vs Auburn Tigers clash on February 16, 2024, she substituted Kiya Johnson in the final minutes and scored 9.850 points on the floor exercise, leading the Purple and the Gold Pack to defeat the Tigers 198.300-197.100.

During an LSU Gymnastics media session on March 11, 2024, Olivia Dunne said that she could be back with LSU for the next year. However, she has not decided yet and is keeping her eyes fixed on the 2024 NCAA Championships slated from April 18 to 20.

"Yeah I’ve not decided if I’m coming back for a fifth year yet, I could but I haven’t really thought about it yet," Olivia Dunne said. "I’m so focused on the end of this year and bringing home the national championship."

The LSU Gymnastics will face North Carolina on March 15, 2024, at the Maravich Center in BR, Louisiana.