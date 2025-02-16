LSU's Haleigh Bryant shares adorable picture with boyfriend Peyton Sybrandt as they attend baseball game

Haleigh Bryant shared an adorable picture with her new boyfriend, Peyton Sybrandt, as the couple attended a baseball game together. The LSU gymnast introduced Sybrandt to her fans on Valentine's Day.

Bryant shared the picture in an Instagram stories post on Saturday, and the couple was spotted in the stands at a baseball game. Bryant had her arms wrapped around Sybrandt and was bursting with smiles.

Haleigh Bryant's Instagram story

Bryant is one of the top collegiate gymnasts and a fifth-year senior with the LSU Tigers. She teased a glimpse of Sybrandt in her January dump on Instagram before making the relationship official on Valentine's Day.

Sybrandt, who is the owner of a luxury ride service, SYBORG Transport & Hotshot Logistics, per his Instagram handle, was also in attendance at LSU's latest upset win over Oklahoma State and shared a hug with Bryant after the game.

The defending NCAA champion shared the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote:

"My valentine."

Bryant was yet again sensational for the Lady Tigers and opened the night with a powerful vault routine to earn 9.95. LSU came from behind to beat the nation's No.1 ranked team, finishing with a near-perfect final rotation on the floor to win 198.050-197.675.

LSU also recorded the third-highest crowd in PMAC history and will now take on Kentucky Wildcats in another SEC showdown on February 21.

"It had nothing to do with wanting to accomplish more" - Haleigh Bryant on returning to LSU for fifth year

Haleigh Bryant during LSU Practice - Source: Getty

Haleigh Bryant is one of the most decorated collegiate gymnasts in NCAA history with 27 All-America honors to her name. She is the reigning national all-around champion and led the LSU to its maiden NCAA Gymnastics Championships last year.

Having won everything there is to win in the collegiate circuit, the 23-year-old still decided to return for a fifth year. Why? She said it was because of her love for her teammates and the LSU.

“It definitely took a lot of thought and conversations with my family and coaches. Because at the end of the day, it had nothing to do with wanting to accomplish more because I had done everything I ever could have dreamed about and more. It came down to how much I love the sport of gymnastics and LSU and how I wanted to continue to do it with my best friends," she said (via Forbes).

Bryant has also scored 18 perfect 10s, including a gym slam, which is a perfect 10 on all four events in her four seasons with the Lady Tigers. She also won the AAI Award and Honda Sport Award last year while also receiving two ESPY nominations.

