LSU Tigers' Haleigh Bryant returning for 5th year to Baton Rouge 

SEC Gymnast of the Year Haleigh Bryant has announced that she will be returning for her fifth year to the LSU Tigers for the 2024-25 season.

Bryant made her NCAA debut in the 2020-21 season. In her first meet against Arkansas, she recorded the highest all-around score. The 22-year-old earned her first perfect in the same season against Missouri in March 2021.

The 2x Nastia Liukin Cup winner has gone on to become one of the greatest college gymnasts over the last couple of years. At the 2024 NCAA Championships, she secured three gold medals in the vault, team, and all-around disciplines. Last year, she secured two bronze medals in the all-around and balance beam disciplines.

Due to the COVID-19 disruption, collegiate athletes were awarded an extra year of eligibility, and Haleigh Bryant has decided to use that. In a video uploaded by LSU Gymnastics on X (formerly Twitter), the 22-year-old announced her decision in a unique way, writing a letter to her love, gymnastics.

“Dear Gymnastics, this sport has been a part of my life for 20 years now. Every practice, every competition, every moment has shaped me into the person I am today. First I want to thank my family for always supporting me and sacrificing so much to make sure I lived out my dreams. "

She also expressed gratitude to her teammates, and coach Jay Clark for keeping the trust in her. And then came what fans were waiting for.

"The answer to the question you all have been waiting for I am back for year 5", Haleigh Bryant declared.

After her remarkable 2024-25, Bryant earned numerous awards including AAI Gymnast of the Year, SEC Gymnast of the Year as well as Mikey Awards’ Female Athlete of the Year. With Bryant returning for a fifth year, LSU will be the favorite heading into the 2024-25 NCAA women's gymnastics championship.

Haleigh Bryant dreamt of representing LSU since age 12

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Haleigh Bryant revealed that it had been a dream of hers to come to LSU since she was 12 years old. The 22-year-old claimed that LSU meant everything to her, and this was one of the many reasons she decided to return for a fifth year.

“LSU means everything,” Bryant said. “It's been my dream to come to LSU since I was 12 years old. Just getting the opportunity to wear these two colors has been a dream. I really just wanted to give it one more go with (Jay Clark) and try to go back-to-back now."

The AAI award winner also expressed the desire to go for another NCAA title, as well as another SEC title in the 2024-25 season. With Olivia Dunne also expected to return back for the fifth year, it is very much possible.