LSU Track and Field Outdoor Season 2024 Hurricane Invitational: Schedule and order of events

The LSU Track and Field will begin their outdoor season at the Hurricane Invitational to be hosted by the University of Miami on March 15 and March 16, 2024, at the Cobb Stadium in Coral Gables, Florida.

The LSU Track and Field will then be hosting two consecutive meets at home - Keyth Talley Invitational on March 23 (Saturday), and Battle on the Bayou from March 29 to March 30, 2024, at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA.

They will then conclude their regular home season with LSU Alumni Gold on April 20 and the LSU Invitational on April 27, 2024, and then get ready for three postseason events.

LSU Track and Field’s Indoor season

The LSU Track and Field concluded their indoor season at the NCAA D1 Indoor Championships hosted at the TRACK at New Balance with the women’s team finishing sixth at the tournament.

Sophomore Brianna Lyston clinched the 60m title for the LSU Track and Field as she recorded an LSU record time of 7.03s. She became the first to win the 60m event for the team since Aleia Hobbs achieved it in 2018.

With this, she also becomes the second-fastest sprinter in collegiate history behind Julian Alfred, who was the Bowerman winner last year.

Middle-distance runner Michaela Rose also contributed to LSU Track and Field’s sixth-place finish in the women’s division as the Virginia native clocked 1:59.81 to collect the silver medal in the 800m. This was also her third NCAA medal since the last indoor season.

In the women’s 60m hurdles, Alia Armstrong and Leah Phillips finished third and fifth, clocking 7.94s and 8.00s respectively.

Schedule for Hurricane Invitational where LSU Track and Field will feature

All the timings in CT.

March 15, 2024 (Friday)

11:00 AM - Men's and Women's Hammer Throw

Followed by Men's and Women's Discus Throw

3:00 PM - Men's and Women's Pole Vault

4:00 PM - Women's and Men's Long Jump

5:30 PM - Women's 300m Dash

5:40 PM - Men's 300m Dash

6:00 PM - Women's 3,000m Run

6:20 PM - Men's 3,000m Run

March 16, 2024 (Saturday)

11:00 AM - Women's and Men's Javelin Throw

11:00 AM - Women's and Men's High Jump

1:00 PM - Women's 4 x 100m Relay

1:05 PM - Men's 4 x 100m Relay

1:10 PM - Women's 1,500m Run

1:25 PM - Men's 1,500m Run

1:30 PM - Women's and Men's Shot Put

1:45 PM - Women's 100m Hurdles

1:55 PM - Men's 110m Hurdles

2:05 PM - Women's 400m Dash

2:15 PM - Men's 400m Dash

2:25 PM - Women's 100m Dash

2:30 PM - Men's and Women's Triple Jump

2:35 PM - Men's 100m Dash

2:45 PM - Women's 800m Run

2:55 PM - Men's 800m Run

3:05 PM - Women's 400m Hurdles

3:15 PM - Men's 400m Hurdles

3:25 PM - Women's 200m Dash

3:35 PM - Men's 200m Dash

3:45 PM - Women's 2,000m Steeplechase Run

3:55 PM - Men's 2,000m Steeplechase Run

4:05 PM - Women's 4 x 400m Relay

4:15 PM - Men's 4 x 400m Relay