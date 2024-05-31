Tokyo medalist Gabby Thomas has opened up about her participation in the 4x400m relay at the World Athletic Relays 2024 in the Bahamas. Shortly after helping USA secure the Paris Olympics spot in the 4x100m relays, she ran another blistering leg in the 4x400m relays to make herself a strong contender for that spot at the Olympic Games.

Thomas was the star performer of the USA women's 4x100m relay team, which posted a time of 42.21s. She ran a quick second leg in 10.28 seconds. Later in the finals, Thomas improved to 10.23s for the second leg as America took the gold in 41.85s.

Twenty minutes after the 4x100m relay gold medal triumph, Thomas took a lot of people by surprise by running in the 4x400m relay. She ran an impressive second leg in 49.58s to help the USA secure the gold medal with a world lead time of 3:21.70s.

Speaking on a USA Track and Field podcast, Thomas spoke about her participation in 4x100m relays. She claimed that she was just trying multiple events to have fun and earn some money as well.

“I was just thinking it would be fun to do both events. I can do the 100 and I can do the 400, and so I figured why not go do a couple of events at that meet because it's fun, make some money, show the world that I can run the quarter and do it, so I did that.” [1:10 onwards]

Gabby Thomas is a 200m specialist and said that winning the gold in that event was still her main dream. However, she admitted to being a bit like Allyson Felix, who used to run the 100m, 200m, 400m, and relays.

"I did grow up watching Allyson Felix and her versatility is incredible. It's just amazing to watch and when you have the ability to do that, I don't see why not and I love a challenge," she expressed. [2:05 onwards]

Gabby Thomas opens her 200m outdoor season at Texas Invitational 2024

Gabby Thomas wins 200m at Texas Invitational

Gabby Thomas is the second fastest woman in the 200m with a time of 21.61s from the Tokyo Olympic Trials. Later at the Olympic Games, she won the bronze medal in the 200m. Thomas was also part of the 4x100m silver-winning USA Team.

Eyeing a 200m gold at Paris, Thomas opened her season at the Texas Relays 2024. She broke the meet record in 22.08s to win her 200m season opener. The 27-year-old took part in the 100m as well at Texas Relays and ran a blistering 10.88s for the gold medal.