'Make them pay' - Riley Gaines reacts on Melissa Batie-Smoose suing the SJSU for terminating her from job over Blaire Fleming transgender controversy

Riley Gaines recently expressed her opinion on volleyball coach Melissa Batie-Smoose suing her former employer for termination and subsequent harassment. Batie-Smoose was removed from her job as assistant coach for the San Jose State University for her opinion on the Blaire Fleming controversy.Gaines shared an image of the lawsuit filed by Batie-Smoose in the Central District of California on her X account [formerly Twitter]. She supported Melissa Batie-Smoose for her decision to file the lawsuit against San Jose State University.Gaines wrote in her post on her X account,&quot;Melissa Batie-Smoose was terminated from her job coaching the SJSU women's volleyball team after she opposed the head coach giving preferential treatment to a male player. Not long after, she was shot at inside her home. She is now suing. Good! Make them pay.&quot;Riley Gaines had previously campaigned for Brooke Slusser and Melissa Batie-Smoose, who were allegedly harassed over their opinions against the presence of Blaire Fleming on the San Jose State University volleyball team. Gaines had also protested against the termination of Melissa Batie-Smoose due to her protest against the alleged bias of the institution towards Blaire Fleming.When Riley Gaines backed a lawsuit against Blaire FlemingRiley Gaines shares her thoughts over the lawsuit against Blaire Fleming [Image Source : Getty]Riley Gaines had expressed her thoughts over a lawsuit against trans player Blaire Fleming. In November 2024, several volleyball players decided to sue the organizers of the NCAA Mountain West Conference volleyball league over their decision to allow Fleming in the tournament.The swimmer turned social activist called on her supporters to donate to the crowdfunding campaign for the lawsuit. She wrote on her X account,&quot;This is HUGE. Female volleyball players in the Mountain West conference drop a bombshell lawsuit against the @MountainWest citing First Amendment &amp; Title IX violations. Several of his SJSU teammates signed on as well. This is the way. Hold the line!!!&quot;Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_LINKThis is HUGE. Female volleyball players in the Mountain West conference drop a bombshell lawsuit against the @MountainWest citing First Amendment &amp; Title IX violations. Several of his SJSU teammates signed on as well. This is the way. Hold the line!!!Gaines added in another post on her X account,&quot;If you have the ability to donate to help fund the lawsuit, here is the way to do so.&quot;Riley Gaines had previously called out the SJSU administration over their silence on the harassment of volleyball player Brooke Slusser. Slusser was one of the few players who had not only protested against the presence of Blaire Fleming in her team openly, but had also joined the lawsuit campaign against the NCAA, which was led by Riley Gaines and 15 other athletes. Slusser later received death threats over her decision, for which Gaines accused the San Jose State University administration of not taking proper action.