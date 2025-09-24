'Make them pay' - Riley Gaines reacts on Melissa Batie-Smoose suing the SJSU for terminating her from job over Blaire Fleming transgender controversy

  • home icon
By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 24, 2025 02:01 GMT
10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines shares thoughts on Melissa Batie Smoose suing the San Jose State University [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently expressed her opinion on volleyball coach Melissa Batie-Smoose suing her former employer for termination and subsequent harassment. Batie-Smoose was removed from her job as assistant coach for the San Jose State University for her opinion on the Blaire Fleming controversy.

Gaines shared an image of the lawsuit filed by Batie-Smoose in the Central District of California on her X account [formerly Twitter]. She supported Melissa Batie-Smoose for her decision to file the lawsuit against San Jose State University.

Gaines wrote in her post on her X account,

"Melissa Batie-Smoose was terminated from her job coaching the SJSU women's volleyball team after she opposed the head coach giving preferential treatment to a male player. Not long after, she was shot at inside her home. She is now suing. Good! Make them pay."
also-read-trending Trending
Riley Gaines had previously campaigned for Brooke Slusser and Melissa Batie-Smoose, who were allegedly harassed over their opinions against the presence of Blaire Fleming on the San Jose State University volleyball team. Gaines had also protested against the termination of Melissa Batie-Smoose due to her protest against the alleged bias of the institution towards Blaire Fleming.

When Riley Gaines backed a lawsuit against Blaire Fleming

Riley Gaines shares her thoughts over the lawsuit against Blaire Fleming [Image Source : Getty]
Riley Gaines had expressed her thoughts over a lawsuit against trans player Blaire Fleming. In November 2024, several volleyball players decided to sue the organizers of the NCAA Mountain West Conference volleyball league over their decision to allow Fleming in the tournament.

The swimmer turned social activist called on her supporters to donate to the crowdfunding campaign for the lawsuit. She wrote on her X account,

"This is HUGE. Female volleyball players in the Mountain West conference drop a bombshell lawsuit against the @MountainWest citing First Amendment & Title IX violations. Several of his SJSU teammates signed on as well. This is the way. Hold the line!!!"
Gaines added in another post on her X account,

"If you have the ability to donate to help fund the lawsuit, here is the way to do so."

Riley Gaines had previously called out the SJSU administration over their silence on the harassment of volleyball player Brooke Slusser. Slusser was one of the few players who had not only protested against the presence of Blaire Fleming in her team openly, but had also joined the lawsuit campaign against the NCAA, which was led by Riley Gaines and 15 other athletes. Slusser later received death threats over her decision, for which Gaines accused the San Jose State University administration of not taking proper action.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

