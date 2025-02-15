"Prayers for your safety"- Riley Gaines reacts as former SJSU coach Melissa Batie-Smoose's house gets vandalized

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the troubling incident in which former San Jose State University (SJSU) assistant volleyball coach Melissa Batie-Smoose's home was shot at, on the night of February 10, 2025, in Scotts Valley, California. The attack occurred after the coach spoke out against transgender athletes.

Concerns over transgender female athletes competing in female sports intensified after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on February 5, 2025, titled 'Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports.' The order aims to ban said athletes from participating in women's sports. The controversy escalated following Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's performance at the 2024 Paris Games, where Khelif injured Italian boxer Angela Carini in just 46 seconds.

Amid rising controversy and attacks on those supporting Trump's decisions, Gaines took to X on February 14, 2025, to condemn the vandalism of the coach's home. She also shared the Fox News report on her account alongside her message.

"The SJSU coach who was fired for opposing the male on their women's volleyball team was targeted and shot at inside her home. Last week, the DoE launched an investigation into SJSU concerns of Title IX violations. Prayers for your safety, @BatieSmoose."

Batie-Smoose's contract with SJSU ended on January 31. The university suspended her from the volleyball program in November 2024, following her Title IX complaint regarding transgender athlete Blaire Fleming's participation.

Riley Gaines criticizes SJSU volleyball head coach over transgender athlete Blaire Fleming

Riley Gaines speaks during Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Holds Rally In Glendale, Arizona - Source: Getty

Riley Gaines in December 2024 criticized San Jose State University (SJSU) volleyball head coach Todd Kress after he blamed opposing teams for forfeiting their matches over the controversy surrounding transgender athlete Blaire Fleming.

Several teams, including Boise State, Wyoming, Utah State, and Nevada, refused to compete against SJSU in 2024, leading to seven forfeited matches. Kress claimed these forfeits resulted in 'appalling, hateful messages' directed at his players and staff, but Gaines opposed Kress' point of view on the matter.

The 24-year-old reacted to Kress' comment and expressed frustration over what she sees as unfair criticism of female athletes who chose not to compete. She argued that allowing transgender women in female sports creates an uneven playing field and disadvantages biologically female athletes. Gaines took to X/Twitter on December 1, 2024, to share her message. She wrote:

"Coach of trans SJSU volleyball player blames teams that forfeited for 'appalling, hateful messages' to players. Ah, yes. Blame the women for wanting safe and fair sport. Not the narcissistic man. One man's feelings > all women's safety"

Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer from Gallatin, Tennessee, gained national attention in March 2022 during the NCAA Women's Swimming Championships. She competed for the University of Kentucky and tied fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle with transgender Lia Thomas from the University of Pennsylvania. Gaines was informed that she would receive her trophy at a later time, while Thomas awarded it immediately.

