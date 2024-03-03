“Makes me smile everytime I see it”- Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shares glimpse of sweatshirt with pictures of their dogs

Michael Phelps’s wife Nicole Phelps recently shared an adorable sweatshirt picture of her dogs. The 38-year-old remembered her late dog, Legend, through the picture. Their pet recently passed away in February after a months-long battle with a tumor on his forehead.

Michael Phelps and his family have been avid pet lovers from the beginning. The swimmer has taken care of multiple dogs right from the early days of his swimming career. In recent years, the family had pet dogs, Legend and Juno - French bulldogs. After them, the latest pet addition to their family is Onyx, during Christmas in 2021.

In Nicole Phelps’s recent Instagram story, she shared a picture of the legendary swimmer with a sweatshirt that had black and white pictures of their pets, Legend and Onyx, at the back. It also had their names written along with the message ‘Proudly Pet Obsessed.’

Sharing the story, Nicole captioned it:

“Make me smile everytime I see it”

Nicole Phelps's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/mrs.nicolephelps)

Moreover, she revealed in the story that the brand Perkie Prints, a personalized pet portraits brand, provided Phelps and her with those sweatshirts, earlier this year. Tagging the brand, she mentioned, “Beyond Grateful.”

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps pay tributes to their late pet dog Legend

After the death of their dog, Legend, Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps shared heartfelt notes on Instagram, expressing their love and grief for their pet.

Nicole initially announced the unfortunate news on Instagram. She shared an image of Legend playing with a ball, and a black-and-white picture of her and Legend on the next slide. She captioned it:

“Saying good bye is never easy 😞 after months of Legend battling a tumor on his forehead he told us it was time for him to find Juno again. Hug your fur babies tight for me tonight 🤍"

Just like Michael Phelps and Nicole, their kids are equally attached to their pets. The retired swimmer’s wife shared another Instagram post consisting of four images. Each frame was of an adorable moment of Legend with Phelps’s four kids, including his newborn, Nico Michael Phelps.

The caption reads:

"Legend... Thank you for loving on our 4 boys the way you did. We know you loved them with everything you had. May you rest in peace. And may your soul find us again in the future."

The Baltimore Bullet also shared a picture of him with Legend and added a loving note that read:

"Thanks for being such a bad ass dog! Love ya and will always miss ya ledgey. Say hi to Juno and Herm for us! RIP buddy..."