Simone Biles recently shared her excitement over a rare denim handbag from multi-billion-dollar luxury brand Chanel. Biles is the most decorated US gymnast with an unparalleled record of victories at the Olympics, World Championships, and National Competitions.

Ad

The athlete’s career rose to fame after the 2016 Olympics, and since then, she has competed and attended all the events over the years. Recently, Simone Biles shared a series of Instagram stories showing her fans her new luxury denim bag.

In her first story, she showed the Chanel-branded box wrapped with the iconic white ribbon and camellia flower. Biles wrote in the story:

“Sweet, sweet surprise. Click to see what it is.”

Ad

Trending

In the next story, the American Gymnast revealed a denim handbag with gold hardware. She mentioned it as a dream-come-true moment. The limited-edition Chanel denim bag was sourced by a styling concierge called 'The Coveted'.

The next caption read:

“Making the impossible possible. Thanks for making my denim dreams come true @thecoveted_.”

In the third story, Biles posed in an all-black outfit, with her new bag.

Screenshot of stories (image via IG/@simonebiles)

Biles has had a very tight schedule over the past couple of weeks. She attended the 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville with her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens in a coordinated lavender outfit.

Ad

Shortly after, she graced the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a blue mini dress with Owens. Recently, she also delivered the commencement speech at Washington University and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from WashU.

Simone Biles' Outfits from this year ft. 2025 Met Gala

Simone Biles' style is evolving, and she always tries new fashion trends. In 2025, she graced many high-profile events with her fashion statements.

Ad

Let’s take a look at some of Biles' outfits in 2025:

1. 2025 Met Gala

Simone Biles at the 2025 Met Gala - Source: Getty

Biles donned a blue mini dress with a collared neckline and a long train. She paired it with a golden clutch and matching blue heels.

Ad

2. 151st Kentucky Derby

Simone Biles at the 151st Kentucky Derby - Source: Getty

Biles wore a lavender strapless mini dress with a fascinator and matching eyeshadow. She complemented the look with a customised necklace.

Ad

3. TIME100 Gala

2025 TIME100 Gala - Source: Getty

Biles wore an Oscar de la Renta gown for the 2025 TIME100 Gala. She received the TIME100 Impact Award at the event.

Ad

4. Laureus World Sports Awards

Simone Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards in Madrid - Source: Getty

Biles attended the event in a black strapless dress. In the bottom half, the dress featured a bubble skirt with a sheer maxi skirt.

At the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards, she won her fourth Sportswoman of the Year award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More