Simone Biles shows off her all-black outfit while running errands amid offseason

Simone Biles donned an Athleta fit to do mundane things as she continued to enjoy her time away from gymnastics. Biles was fresh off delivering the commencement speech for the graduating class of 2025 at Washington University.

Simone Biles was on top of her game at the 2024 Paris Games, winning the team, all-around, and vault gold. She trailed Brazilian Rebeca Andrade in the floor exercise, and it was the first time in her senior career that she didn't win gold in the event. Biles then headlined the Gold Over America tour and has since been gaining off-mat experiences, attending events, her husband's NFL games, fashion shows, and receiving honors.

In her recent Instagram story, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist sported a black Athleta fit and posed for a mirror selfie. She accessorized her fit with a pair of silver shoes before leaving for errands.

Her caption read:

"running errands in @athleta"

Biles sports Athleta fit for running errands; Instagram - @simonebiles

Ahead of the Tokyo Games in 2021, Biles joined the Athleta family in a long-term partnership to empower women and girls through her work and also create signature leotards.

Biles won her fourth Sportswoman of the Year honor by Laureus Sports in 2025. In the 2024 edition, she received the Comeback of the Year award for the resilience she showed on the mat at the 2023 Nationals and World Championships after a two-year-long hiatus.

Simone Biles expressed her wish to become the best version of herself in the WashU commencement speech

Biles at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles was a special guest at Washington University, St. Louis, addressing the graduating class of 2025 in her commencement speech. She talked about her goal of becoming the best 'Simone Biles' rather than considering herself the 'Greatest of all time', the title she received for her success in gymnastics.

The 28-year-old also credited her mother, Nellie Biles, who instilled the objective in her as she was growing up.

"All I ever wanted to be was the greatest Simone that I could be. My goal was to be the greatest Simone Biles of all time. I wanted, and still strive for it today. And when I start to get in my head and doubt myself, I reflect on what my mom instilled in me from a very young age, and that is to be the best Simone that I can be, each and every day (Thank you, Mom!)."

Biles was named to Time's 100 most influential list, besides earning the Sportsperson of the Year honor by Sports Illustrated in 2024. The gymnast also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Joe Biden in 2022.

