Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, steps up for a good cause after Met Gala appearance

After the Met Gala appearance, Simone Biles' husband and Chicago Bears safety, Jonathan Owens, recently visited a children’s hospital, bringing smiles and support to the kids there.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have had a very packed schedule over the past couple of weeks. The couple attended the 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, dressed in coordinated purple outfits. Biles also had the honour of calling the 'riders up' command at the event.

Shortly after, the couple graced the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Biles served on the events hosting committee as well. Biles wore a blue mini dress, and Owens complemented her look with an all-white suit and a fur cape. Their Met Gala appearance came one day before their second wedding anniversary.

Adding to this, Jonathan Owens recently shared some glimpses from his visit to the children’s hospital. In the pictures, Owens is seen handing out teddy bears to children. He captioned the post:

"Met some cool kids at the children’s hospital yesterday. 💙🧡"

His heartfelt gesture for the community received heaps of praise from fans and followers alike.

The Chicago Bears' official account commented:

" 🧡💙"

One parent expressed their gratitude:

"The last photo is my baby girl! Thank you for visiting! She had a blast and was so excited! This week is her last week of chemo, so it was a perfect way to end it! Thank you again! ❤️"

Screenshot of post's comments (image via IG/@jowens)

Owens has been involved in such initiatives before. During the couple's honeymoon in February 2025, they visited a school for orphans in South Africa. Owens also expressed his gratitude for the new perspective the visit offered.

Simone Biles opens up about her dream of building a family with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are in the final stages of completing their dream mansion in Texas. The couple plans to move into their new home soon, with construction nearing completion. Speaking with E! News, Simone Biles mentioned her dream of building a family with Jonathan Owens and her thoughts on her future kids:

“Hopefully powerful and athletic, but if they turn out to be musicians, who cares? That is still phenomenal as well," she said. (2:21 onwards)

She added,

"We are obviously going to put them in sports in the beginning so they get their bearings and learn. But other than that, we don’t really care what they do; it’s just as long as they find their passion.”

Simone Biles was recently awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree from Washington University.

