"Man loves his Jamaican queen" - Fans react to Noah Lyles' adorable reason for haircut related to his fiancée Junelle Bromfield

Fans recently expressed their admiration for Noah Lyles after his adorable gesture towards his fiancée Junelle Bromfield. Lyles is known for experimenting with fashion, including his nails and his hairstyle. At the recent World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, he was seen flaunting long blonde hair.Following one of his victories at the Championships, Lyles revealed that he went ahead with the new look as he knew it would be a passing episode before trimming it to how Bromfield prefers. He revealed that the Jamaican sprinter fell in love with him when he had short hair. He also added that he would never dye his hair again until he wants to cut it soon after, and plans to keep it short for the wedding.&quot;Junelle said she fell in love with me with short hair,&quot; Lyles stated. &quot;So, I'm planning to cut the hair. And I would say will never dye my hair again unless I was planning to cut it soon after. So I am planning to cut my hair for the wedding.&quot;His kind gesture touched the fans' hearts, who admired him, with one of them highlighting his love for Bromfield.&quot;That man loves his Jamaican queen,&quot; the fan expressed.Impressed by his move, another fan described it as cute.&quot;Wait this is toooooooo cute stop 🥺😭 he love her down fr!! Iktr,&quot; another fan wrote.A fan praised him for openly showing his love.&quot;I don't understand the Noah hate when he is the perfect example of a man who loves out loud and he's honest,&quot; one of the fans chimed in.Here are a few more reactions:&quot;Can’t make me hate this guy 😂😂 He really left you speechless,&quot; one of Lyles' fans conveyed.&quot;Ok Noah “Speedy Lover” Lyles. This was so lovely. Yes, the resurgence of yearning is back in full affect,&quot; a fan added.&quot;Awwww🥹🥹 this is so cute,&quot; another fan joined in.Noah Lyles makes his feelings known after winning his fourth consecutive World Championships gold medal in the 200mNoah Lyles at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. (Source: Getty)Noah Lyles extended his victory streak in the 200m by claiming his fourth consecutive 200m title at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo by posting 19.52s. He previously won the title at the 2019, 2022, and 2023 editions. The American sprinter highlighted how the 200m wins impacted his career and displayed his love for the sport.&quot;8x World Champion,&quot; Lyles wrote on an Instagram post. &quot;2019 – Doha 🥇🥇2022 – Eugene 🥇 2023 – Budapest 🥇🥇🥇 2025 – Tokyo 🥇🥇&quot;&quot;4x 200m World Champion,&quot; he added. &quot;The 200m has carried me around the world and shaped me in ways I never imagined. Each gold is more than a medal, it’s proof of the work, the struggle, and the love I have for this sport. Thank you for being part of the journey.&quot;With his fourth medal in the event, Noah Lyles tied with Usain Bolt's record, with the legendary sprinter having won the event at the 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2015 WACs.