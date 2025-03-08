Masai Russell drops 4-word reaction to Coco Gauff's training session feat. Kendrick Lamar's hit single 'tv off'

Masai Russell has hailed Coco Gauff's impressive tennis skills ahead of her first round at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. Russell and Gauff support each other in career endeavors and personal achievements.

Russell had a stellar 2024, winning the gold in the 100m hurdles at the 2024 Paris Olympics and bronze in the first edition of Athlos NYC. Following that, she visited her alma mater for special recognition, graced several events, and received the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year honor from USATF. She also bought a house and a car, watching every element in her vision board turn real.

Honing her skills for the World Championships in September, Russell competed in her first hurdles race of 2025 at the Texas Tech Corky Classic, decisively defeating Devynne Charlton in the 60m distance. While maintaining her momentum, the hurdler shifted her attention to tennis icon, Coco Gauff, who will take the court for her first-round match-up at the 2025 Indian Wells on Saturday, March 8.

Delighting in Gauff's impressive strokes and agility with Kendrick Lamar's single 'tv off' playing in the video, the Olympic gold medalist commented:

"somebodies gotta do it"

Masai Russell reacted to Coco Gauff's picture; Instagram - @cocogauff

Gauff replied:

"facts"

Gauff also has an old connection with the track since her mother competed at Florida State. The 20-year-old ran track races in the middle and won all without much effort, as told to the reporters at the Canadian Open in 2024:

"I don’t know if I would have been as good as I was in tennis in track but I strongly feel like if I would have trained I could have been an Olympian. Track is the only sport I would say that in because I did do well in middle school, never training."

Masai Russell wanted to keep the flowers of her first professional win at the 2025 New Balance Grand Prix

Masai Russell at the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Green Carpet - (Source: Getty)

Russell turned professional with Nike before her victorious Paris Olympic campaign. Since she hasn't delivered gold-winning performances in the following events that year, the 23-year-old felt attached to her 2025 New Balance Grand Prix win since it was her first pro win.

"I felt good, I mean it's funny to say this is my first pro win. I'm an Olympic champion but I never won a race as a professional last year. So this is my first one and I'm gonna keep these flowers. It's just been great," she said to CITIUS Mag.

Masai Russell participated in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game alongside other prominent names. Despite not winning, she added her attendance in the star-studded event to her resume.

