Masai Russell reacts to Masyn Holiday aka Darci Khan's new look as she kickstarts WWE season

Masai Russell dropped a reaction to the WWE athlete Darci Khan's new look while starting her 2025 season. The former solidified her place in the sport by winning a gold medal in the 100m hurdles at the 2024 Summer Games.

Ad

Rusell is currently preparing for her upcoming matches in the season, and amid this, she gave a shout-out to the WWE athlete Masyn Holiday, aka Darci Khan. The latter shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram, announcing the beginning of her 2025 season.

In this post, she donned a new look, wearing a unique, fashionable black top paired with same-colored net stockings. She enhanced her look with a cool hairstyle of space buns and added the caption that read:

Ad

Trending

"A new season😘 #wweevolve."

Ad

The post caught Russell's attention, and she gave a heartfelt reaction to the WWE athlete's new look by resharing the latter's post on her Instagram story and writing:

"Wowww look at my sister yall😭❤️😍😍"

Russell's Instagram story

Rusell concluded her 2024 season with a successful campaign at the Paris Olympics and began her 2025 season at the Texas Tech Corky Classic, where she competed in the 60m dash and won after clocking 7.89s. Following this, she also ran in the USATF Indoor 60m hurdles on February 23, where she again clinched a gold medal by clocking 7.74s.

Ad

The 24-year-old bested Grace Stark and Christina Clemons, who claimed second and third place, respectively.

When Masai Russell made her feelings known about her mindset of competing in the 2025 events

Masai Russell sat for a conversation with Citius Mag in January 2025, where she revealed her strategy to compete in the events of the 2025 season. The 24-year-old revealed that she will be paying attention to the technical mistakes in the first few events to improve them ahead of the start of the Championships cycle. Calling herself a secure person when it comes to her abilities, she said:

Ad

"I think I am a very secure person in my abilities. So although it may not look flawless in April, like best believe when we get to USA, it's going to be perfected. So, I'm okay with taking the hits and maybe not winning earlier in the season to work on those smaller things to make sure that they are fixed going into the Championship cycle," said Masai Russell. (12:18 onwards)

Ad

She further revealed the reason behind why she wasn't able to compete in the Millrose Games in 2024.

"Last year I wasn't able to be a part of Millrose Games because it was my first year on the professional circuit. It was the week before USAs, so I didn't want to do too much traveling." (8:08)

Masai Russell is expected to compete next at the Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track and the US Championships, which is scheduled for July 31, 2025. She will also be competing at the World Championships in Tokyo, which will begin on September 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback