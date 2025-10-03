  • home icon
  Masai Russell rocks grey outfit as she debuts new hairstyle following World Athletics Championships heartbreak

Masai Russell rocks grey outfit as she debuts new hairstyle following World Athletics Championships heartbreak

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:03 GMT
Grand Slam Track - Miami - Source: Getty
Masai Russell at Grand Slam Track - Miami. Source: Getty

Masai Russell recently shared glimpses of herself in a grey dress after her appearance at the World Athletics Championships 2025. She accessorized the fit with a gold watch and Olympic-logo necklace.

She competed in the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Championships in Tokyo, where she missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the event’s finals. She clocked a time of 12.44s in the finals, placing behind compatriot Grace Stark who won bronze with a 12.34s run.

Days after the event concluded, the Paris Olympics gold medalist in the event shared pictures of her donning a grey outfit, posting the pictures on her Instagram. There, Masai Russell could be seen with a new hairstyle, as she captioned the post, writing:

“Hi friends 🌞”
While her World Championships campaign wasn’t perfect, the 2025 season witnessed her win a second national title in the 100m hurdles and a sensational victory at the Diamond League 2025 Silesia meet in Poland, breaking the Diamond League record in the discipline.

Masai Russell reflects on after finishing fourth at World Athletics Championships

Masai Russell at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Source: Getty
Masai Russell at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Source: Getty

Following her heartbreaking fourth-place finish at the World Athletics Championships 2025, Masai Russell reflected on her narrow podium miss in one of the most important races of the season. She also acknowledged in the post-race interview that one setback doesn't define her overall season or career, stating:

"I've never come like fourth when it matters the most. So, it's kind of unfortunate that I now know how it feels to be so close to a medal, but still so far...I feel like anytime my back is against the wall and adversity comes, you know, people know I'm a championship competitor, I know what I'm capable of."
"It just wasn't the day for me. Doesn't mean that it ends now...I'm not going to like to downplay the amazing season that I had, even though it didn't come in the biggest race of the season, but, it just is what it is."

At the World Championships in Tokyo, it was Switzerland's Ditaji Kambundji who won the gold in the 100m hurdles, with a time of 12.24s as Nigeria's Tobi Amusan clocked 12.29s to win the silver. Notably, it was also Kambundji's first-ever major global title, having finished with a silver in the 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

