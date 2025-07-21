“Means a lot”- Julien Alfred opens up on representing St. Lucia and gaining global visibility on world stage

Julien Alfred recently shared her perspective on inclusivity in track and field as a global sport. The sprinter emphasized how the sport offers athletes from small nations like hers a chance to compete on the world stage and be introduced to a broader audience and culture.Alfred recently secured the women’s 200m title at the London Diamond League on Saturday, July 19. The Saint Lucian sprinter clocked a personal best of 21.71s, defeating Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt.In a post-meet interview with NTLV Athletics, Julien Alfred shared her views on track and field as one of the most inclusive sports. She noted the significance of representing her small island nation, Saint Lucia, on the global stage.“It means a lot to me, especially from a Saint Lucian standpoint. We're so small that not many people know about us. So, I think just giving the world a chance to know where my tiny island is, and giving us a chance to be on the global stage, so we can be known,” Alfred shared. (0:39 onwards)Alfred also noted how track and field promotes inclusivity by bringing people from diverse countries and cultures together through international meets.Talking about inclusivity, I mean, just giving people a chance to know different countries and people. I may not meet someone from, let's say, Japan and going there gives people a chance to see each other, see people's cultures. I think it's a good thing.”Julien Alfred also serves as the tourism ambassador for Saint Lucia and boasts two Olympic medals, including a gold in the 100m.Julien Alfred pens strong message after 2025 Stockholm Diamond League2025 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-galan - Source: GettyJulien Alfred began her outdoor 2025 season at the Tom Jones Memorial in April, winning the 200m race in 21.88s ahead of Favour Ofili and Tamari Davis. Later, she made her 100m season debut at the Oslo Diamond League in June, securing the title with a time of 10.89s, ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou Smith and Dina Asher-Smith.Continuing her strong form, Alfred clocked a meet record time of 10.75s in the 100m at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 15, once again beating Asher-Smith and Ta Lou Smith.After the win, she shared on Instagram:“10.75 in Stockholm. Meeting record. Memories made. But more than the time, I’m grateful for the growth. Thankful. Focused. The journey continues.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing Stockholm, Julien Alfred ran the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic on July 5, finishing second in 10.77s behind Melissa Jefferson, who won in 10.75s.