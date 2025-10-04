Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon 2025: Schedule, road closures, start times, prize money and more

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon 2025 is all set to be held on October 4 and 5. It is one of the primary marathon events being held in the United States and is one of the qualifying events for the prestigious Boston Marathon, slated to be held next year.

The main marathon race will be held on Sunday (October 5) and will start near downtown Minneapolis and will conclude at the State Capitol. Besides the main marathon event, several other races are scheduled to take place across these two days.

With the event just a few hours away, the weather surrounding the region of the marathon is quite substantial for the participating athletes. Senior media manager of Twin Cities, Charlier Mahler, said (via CBS):

"From what our meteorologists are telling us, the weather situation is much different. It's not as humid, it's not as hot as those conditions. Things are going to be fairly stable."

On that note, let's know more information about the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon 2025.

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon 2025: Schedule and start times

Here is the complete schedule and start times of the various events of the marathon competition:

October 4 (Saturday):

7:15 AM CT- 10K race

8:45 AM CT- 5K race

10:30 AM CT- Half-mile

October 5 (Sunday):

7 AM CT- 10-mile

8 AM CT- Marathon

9:30 AM CT- Half-marathon

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon 2025: Prize money of the event

The marathon event has a very handsome prize pool for the participating athletes in the event. It boasts a pool of 82,800 USD, where the first-position holders in the male and female groups will earn 10,000 USD. The wheelchair winners from both the gender groups will be getting 1,000 USD each.

As per reports, nearly 62,000 USD of the total, 82,800 will be awarded to the professional athletes participating in the event. Besides, the best finishers from the male and female groups of Minnesota participants will get 250 USD each.

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon 2025: Road closures due to the marathon

For the proceedings of the 2025 edition of the Twin Cities marathon, several roads are expected to be closed around the region. The most notable among them include the ones near Downtown Minneapolis and the State Capitol, which are the starting and concluding points of the race, respectively. Marion Street and the streets near the Summit Avenue will also be closed for the proceedings of this marathon event.

