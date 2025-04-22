5 heartwarming stories of Boston Marathon 2025 shared by runners on social media

The 2025 Boston Marathon witnessed unforgettable performances with John Korir clocking the second-quickest race in the event’s history and Sharon Lokedi breaking the women’s course record. John's victory was historic as he joined his brother Wesley on the list of Boston champions.

However, beyond these heartwarming highlights, there were other iconic moments that made this year’s edition truly special. Let's look at top five stories that transpired during the 2025 Boston Marathon.

#5 A mother completing the Boston Marathon just four months after giving birth

A mother expressed an overwhelming sense of pride after completing the Boston Marathon, just four months after giving birth. She shared the major milestone with her followers on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“I did it. I had a baby 4 months ago, and I ran the Boston marathon today. I did it.”

#4 University of Virginia President running marathon for supporting Alzheimer’s research

The President of the University of Virginia, Jim Ryan, participated in the marathon in support of Alzheimer’s research and care at the university. On his X handle, he shared this update, captioning it:

“It’s an honor to be running the #BostonMarathon in support of Alzheimer’s research and care at @UVA. Thanks to all who supported the Beat Alzheimer’s campaign, and I hope to see a lot of Hoos out on the course today!”

After running the marathon, he added that he was tired but expressed gratitude for the support, later on his social media platforms.

#3 Sara Hall finishing inside top 20 in women’s field in her 20th year of professional running

Sara Hall. Source: Getty

Sara Hall finished 18th in the Boston Marathon in her 20th year of professional running, recording a time of 2:26:32. After running the marathon, she informed her fans that she is far from done on her Instagram as she's thoroughly enjoying the experience.

Although the 43-year-old added that she was expecting a better result, she celebrated the joy of the experience.

#2 Former world record holder Paula Radcliffe signing out of final road race earning Six Star Medal

Paula Radcliffe - Source: Getty

Paula Radcliffe received the Six Star Medal after completing the Boston Marathon in 2:53:44, placing 117th out of 12,447 women. The former world record holder, who held the title from 2003 to 2019, earned the medal by completing all six World Marathon Majors.

Following this run, she expressed her gratitude to the crowd and expressed pride in her achievement via Instagram post. Towards the end, she confirmed that the 2025 Boston Marathon was her final road race, thus marking a great end to her illustrious career.

#1 Desiree Linden choosing the marathon for final race of professional career

Desiree Linden ahead of Boston race. Source: Getty

Desiree Linden ran the final professional marathon of her career in Boston, finishing 17th in the women’s elite category in a time of 2:26:19. The two-time Olympian dropped her retirement news on her Instagram handle just a few hours ahead of the race. While honoring the Boston Marathon, she stated:

“You never gave up on me, inviting me to keep showing up; hell, you embraced the fight, because Boston knows grit. The victory in 2018 wasn't just mine, it was ours. People say you should go out on top, and that's what I'm doing - because choosing to race my final professional marathon in Boston is indeed going out on top.”

She also shared on the post about making her marathon debut on the Boston course in 2007 and how she faced a disappointing second-place finish in the 2011 edition. However, the 41-year-old finally tasted success in 2018, winning the race with a 2:39:54.

