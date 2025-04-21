Desiree Linden retires at Boston Marathon: Top 5 career achievements of American runner

Desiree Linden has announced her retirement after competing in the 2025 Boston Marathon. Linden has enjoyed a glittering career, and won a silver medal in the 2015 Pan American Games, as well as one gold medal and two silver medals at World Marathon Majors.

Through an Instagram post ahead of the Boston Marathon, the prominent athlete shared her thoughts on her retirement. She added:

"People say you should go out on top, and that’s what I’m doing -- because getting to race my final professional marathon in Boston is indeed going out on top. I’m ready to leave it all out on the course one last time. See you on Boylston."

Apart from her track career, Desiree Linden is also an author and podcaster. She participated in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in the women's marathon event.

So, let's take a look at her top five achievements from her decorated career.

#5. Achieving her personal best time in the 2008 Houston Half Marathon

Desiree Linden achieved second place in the Houston Half Marathon and clocked the race with her personal best time of 1:12:10.

With this personal best finishing time, she solidified her place in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in 2008. At the U.S. Olympic Trials, she clinched 13th place.

#4. Desiree Linden accomplished a silver medal finish at the 2010 Chicago Marathon

The San Diego, California native, achieved a remarkable feat at the 2010 Chicago Marathon. She achieved a personal record and a silver medal.

Linden clocked the event in 2:26:20, becoming the fastest woman from the United States to do so. She finished 2.40 minutes behind the winner Atsede Baysa.

#3. Setting a personal record at the 2011 Boston Marathon

At the Boston Marathon in 2011, Desiree Linden etched a personal record and achieved second place.

She clocked her race in a time of 2:22:38, which was the fastest time for an American athlete in the Boston Marathon. She finished just two seconds behind Kenya's Caroline Kilel in the Elite Women's race.

Following her incredible feat in the race, she was asked to throw the inaugural pitch at an MLB game.

#2. Finishing the 2015 Boston Marathon on a high note

The notable long-distance runner participated in the 2015 Boston Marathon and concluded her race in fourth place.

The race featured elite marathon runners and top-three marathon racers from the U.S. She defeated two former Boston champions, the world junior record holder, and two marathon champions.

#1. First US women’s champion of the Boston Marathon in 33 years

At the Boston Marathon in April 2018, Desiree Linden etched history by becoming the first American woman to win the marathon since 1985. She overcame fierce headwinds and rain to achieve the gold medal victory. She clocked the race in 2:39:55.

Apart from her significant victories, the athlete also etched a world record for the 50k event and set the US Master’s marathon record in 2023.

