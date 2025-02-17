Meet Jacob Kiplimo: All about the Ugandan athlete who broke the half-marathon world record in Barcelona

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo took the athletics community by storm after registering a world record in the half-marathon on Sunday, February 16. He achieved the career-defining feat at the Barcelona half marathon.

The 24-year-old became the first athlete to register a sub-57 minute in the half marathon by shedding 88 seconds off Yomif Kejelcha's previous world of 57:30, which he posted in Valencia last year. Kiplimo recorded 56 minutes and 41 seconds on Sunday to reclaim the record to his name.

He held the record in the event in 2021 and 2024. The Ugandan runner surpassed Kenyan duo Geoffrey Kamworor and Samuel Mailu, who posted 58:44, and 59:40, respectively.

Jacob Kiplimo enjoyed a successful run at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda, during the World Athletics Cross Country finals Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jacob Kiplimo was exceptional at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after bagging two gold medals in the 5000m and 10,000m events. He posted 13:08.08 to top the 5000m, defeating the Kenyan duo of Nicholas Kimeli and Jacob Krop. The Ugandan defeated another Kenyan pair of Daniel Ebenyo and Kibiwott Kandie, by listing 27:09.19.

In the same season, he again bagged a bronze medal in the 10,00m at the World Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, recording a time of 27:27.97.

Jacob Kiplimo describes his world-record-breaking race at the Barcelona half-marathon

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Photo via Getty Images)

Kiplimo expressed his excitement about his performance, stating he aimed for a great race but didn't expect to break the world record. After realizing he was on for a record time, Kiplimo only focused on maintaining that pace.

"I am very excited about what I did today," Kipliomo said. "I wanted to have a great race, but I didn't expect to break the world record."

"I started very strong in the first two kilometres to get away from my rivals. As the kilometres passed and I saw that I was going at record pace, I told myself that I had to maintain that pace no matter what it took." (via bbc.com)

Kiplimo cemented his prospect in the 2016 World U20 Championships. He won a gold medal with a historic time of 58:49 at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia. He continued to dominate the world of distance running during the 2022-23 season, securing multiple victories.

