Meeting Citta Di Savona 2024: Top entries ft. Trayvon Bromell, Omar McLeod

The 2024 Meeting Citta Di Savona is scheduled to take place on May 15, Wednesday in Savona, Italy. This is the 13th installment of the event which first saw its inauguration in 2012.

The meet is offering a prize money of €600 to the first-place finishers. The second and third-placed athletes will be earning €400 and €300 respectively at the 2024 Meeting Citta Di Savona. The athlete who is set to break the meeting record will collect €600 at the event.

The men’s 100m is set to feature one of the most competitive fields in the 2024 edition of the Meeting Citta Di Savona. The event will have some of the top 100m sprinters from across the globe, who will aim to breach the meet record in the men’s 100m, established by the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs with a time of 9.95s (+1.5 m/s).

With this, let’s look at the top athletes who will be competing at the 2024 Meeting Citta Di Savona.

Top entries at the 2024 Meeting Citta Di Savona

Trayvon Bromell

The two-time World Championships bronze medalist Trayvon Bromell is one of the favorites to win the 100m event at the meeting in Italy. He opened his 2024 outdoor campaign at the East Coast Relays with a time of 10.14s where he placed third in the finals.

Jerome Blake

The Olympics silver medalist Jerome Blake will be aiming for a decent outing in the 100m at the Italian meet as he looks to book his spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He has struggled so far, placing seventh in the 100m at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational and Jamaica Athletics Invitational Meet, and seventh in the 200m at the East Coast Relays.

Jeremiah Azu

Two-time European Championships medalist Jeremiah Azu will also be another sprinter to look out for in the 100m event. In his recent event at the 2024 Kip Keino Classic, he came first in the 100m with a time of 10.00s.

Omar McLeod

Omar McLeod, a former Olympics and World Champion, will make his 2024 outdoor season debut in the 110m hurdles at the Meeting Citta Di Savona. He began his campaign in the 60m at the ISTAF Indoor, clocking a time of 6.67s.

Britany Anderson

The 2022 World Championships silver medalist Britany Anderson is one of the top athletes who will be in action in the women’s 100m hurdles event. She competed in her signature event at the X Athletic Elite Meeting where she registered a time of 13.23s to finish first in the finals.