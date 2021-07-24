Who is Trayvon Bromell? Net worth, records and Olympics performances

Trayvon Bromell has become one of the best sprinters of the modern era. The U.S. athlete has become one of the favourites to clinch the 100-meter event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and rightfully so.

Bromell has proven himself to be a contender by putting up top-notch performances in the trials. The 26-year-old will be looking to put the disappointment of the last Olympics aside and help his country win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Here’s more on that and a few other things about the sprinter.

"This could be the Olympic final line-up!"@TrayvonBromell on a stacked 100m field at #MonacoDL#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/A7ZWbNeAA2 — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) July 8, 2021

#1 Trayvon Bromell always wanted to be a runner

Trayvon Bromell grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, and was raised by a single mother who worked hard to raise him. Growing up, he witnessed several crimes in his area and it was running that helped him stay away from the streets.

Bromell always told people that he wanted to become a runner, but everyone used to write him off. He went on to prove them wrong as he became one of the most beloved athletes on the collegiate circuit.

#2 How much is Trayvon Bromell’s net worth

Trayvon Bromell's net worth is unknown, but he signed a deal with New Balance in 2015, which has helped increase his earnings.

#3 Trayvon Bromell and his performance at the Rio Olympics

Trayvon Bromell competed in the 100 meter race at the Rio Olympics with a strained achilles and could only manage an 8th place finish. He then struggled to run in the finals of the 4X100 meter relay, but somehow dived to get to the line.

At the end of the race, Bromell looked to be in immense pain. What followed was further misery for the American. Bromell was disqualified from the race after replays suggested that one of the batons was passed beyond the permitted mark, which denied the USA the chance of a bronze medal.

World leader @TrayvonBromell heads 100m line-up in Gateshead, while Malaika Mihambo will continue her @Diamond_League tour at the Muller British Grand Prix on 13 July. — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 6, 2021

#4 How many medals has Trayvon Bromell won in his career?

Trayvon Bromell has won multiple medals in international competitions. He won bronze at the 2015 World Championships as he tied for 3rd place with Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse, who clocked 9.92 seconds in the 100 meters event.

Bromell won gold at the 60m event in 2016 in Portland. He also secured gold and silver at the World Junior Championship, which set the tone for a promising career moving forward.

#5 Trayvon Bromell and his injury problems

Trayvon Bromell’s injury in the 2016 Rio Olympics kept him out of the game of action in 2017. Further complications led to him staying out for the majority of 2018 as well.

When he began recovering slowly in 2019, he suffered an unfortunate hip injury which kept him out for even longer. Speaking about his injury problems in an interview, Bromell said,

“It was days where I got no phone calls, I did no interview, no one cared about Trayvon Bromell. The only person that cared about me was God and my family.”

