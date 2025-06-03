  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Men think they’re tough but they’ll never do"- Ilona Maher reveals she battled physical discomfort on runway appearance

"Men think they’re tough but they’ll never do"- Ilona Maher reveals she battled physical discomfort on runway appearance

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Jun 03, 2025 17:12 GMT
Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears - Allianz Premiership Women
Ilona Maher ahead of a Bristol Bears game - Source: Getty

American rugby player Ilona Maher shared her reaction after making an appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami, which was part of the Swim Week event. Swim Week is an annual event which features fashion brands and their latest styles in swimwear.

Ad

Maher walked on the runway in a bikini made by Heavy Manners as well as a monokini by Matte Collection. The rugby star is widely recognized as one of the faces of women's rugby.

Maher went viral at the Paris Olympics for sharing hilarious behind-the-scenes videos from the Olympic Village, and has used her platform to discuss women's sports and body positivity. She was part of the United States team that won its first ever bronze medal in Rugby Sevens at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a post on Instagram, Maher shared her reaction after walking on the runway at SI Swimsuit Swim Week, writing:

"Men think they are tough but they'll never do Miami Swim Week wearing only bikinis while on their period like I did."
Ad

Ilona Maher made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit last year when she featured as the cover star of the September 2024 Digital Issue. She featured on the runway alongside other public figures such as Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles.

Ilona Maher on promoting body positivity

Ilona Maher at the Pacific Four Series - Source: Getty
Ilona Maher at the Pacific Four Series - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher had previously discussed her relationship with her body and her views on body positivity. Maher is regarded as a prominent advocate of the body positivity movement, and often shares messages about loving one's own body and self.

Ad

In an interview with People Magazine, Maher discussed how her relationship with how she viewed her body changed as she grew up, and said in October 2024:

“I don’t think I ever fully hated my body. Maybe I didn’t understand why it looked the way it did. I have so many memories of like me crying to my mom, like, ‘Why do I look like this? Why am I bigger?’ I was a bigger girl, and [I was constantly wondering] ‘Why do I look like this, yet I’m so fit… and I’m one of the best athletes, and yet I don’t look like that girl who’s much skinnier than me.’”
Ad

She added:

"It’s been a constant uphill struggle, sometimes downhill. When I’m done playing sports, my body’s going to change. When I have a baby, my body’s gonna change. So I don’t think it’s ever just a linear, straight line, like, ‘Figured it out. Love my body. Great.’ It’s gonna be just a constant up and down.”

Aside from modelling and playing professional rugby, Ilona Maher also competed on the popular reality show known as Dancing With The Stars and finished as the runner-up.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications