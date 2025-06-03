Merritt Beason's major life update draws reactions from Rebekah Allick, Parker Valby and others

Atlanta Vibe star Merritt Beason shared a major life update as the pro volleyball season is on a break. Many athletes congratulated Beason on her latest achievement of becoming a homeowner.

The former Nebraska Volleyball star was named the AVCA All-American First Team and AVCA Region Player of the Year in 2023. She was also the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Valuable Player in her junior year. Merritt Beason got selected for the U23 Pan American Training camp. USA Volleyball has called 18 players for the training camp, and only 12 players will be selected for the final rosters.

In a recent Instagram post, Beason revealed that she is now a homeowner. She also shared her gratitude towards god. Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick congratulated the former Husker volleyball star.

"Congratulations!!"

The volleyball star from the University of Louisville, Cara Cresse, shared her words of enthusiasm for Beason.

"Go Merb 😍👏❤️," said Cresse.

The Omaha Supernovas athlete Mac Podraza shared her words of affection for Beason.

"Seriously the coolest!!! Congrats!!!😍"

Parker Valby, the distant runner with the Florida Gators, also commented on Beason's post.

"she’s all grown up🥲"

Lauren Briseno, Chloe Chicoine, and Eva Hudson are some of the players who will join Beason at the U23 Pan American training camp.

The Nebraska connection between Merritt Beason and the head coach of the Atlanta Vibe

Merritt Beason plays under the mentorship of Kayla Banworth. The Atlanta Vibe's head coach, Banworth, and Beason share a mutual connection. Beason and Bedworth have had a successful collegiate volleyball career at Nebraska. Kayla Banworth was part of the Nebraska Volleyball team from 2007 to 2010.

"It's really exciting, it's comforting too because a lot of things are still pretty similar, so it's pretty comforting. Obviously she was a great volleyball player and a great coach, and just having that connection is really special and like I said, a lot of things are pretty similar at least so far. I've only been here a few days but so far it's pretty similar, so it's comforting and makes the switch a little bit easier to ease into things...," Beason said while talking about Banworth [1:03 onwards, via Atlanta ibe]

After her collegiate career, Banworth also served as the assistant coach at Nebraska Volleyball from 2017 to 2019. Beason has proven herself to be one of the best volleyball players in the country and was recently appointed as the head coach of Gardendale High School in Alabama.

