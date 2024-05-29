"Mexico looks good on ya" - Fans react to Olivia Dunne rocking a bikini while horse riding in Mexico

Fans went gaga over Olivia Dunne's pictures from her vacation in Mexico. After being busy at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Dunne embarked on an exotic vacation in Mexico.

The LSU Tigers secured the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships for the first time in the school's history after posting an impressive total score of 198.2250 points. They achieved this feat after defeating the California, Utah, and Florida women's gymnastics teams, who scored 197.8500, 197.8000, and 197.4375, respectively.

Following the victory, she attended the launch of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary, after which she was seen delighting in horse riding on a beach along with her sister Julz Dunne. She opted for a green bikini along with a hat and flip-flops. She shared the pictures with fans on social media and wrote,

"The horse’s name was Friday."

Fans, who couldn't stop gushing over the LSU gymnast's picture, graced the comment section with their admiration and love as one of them wrote,

"Mexico looks good on ya."

"Beautiful 😍❤️," wrote other fan.

Another fan referred to the gymnast as "GOAT" and wrote,

"A GOAT ON A HORSE."

"Perfectttt."

"Insane."

"The second swipe 😍 your perfect," a fan wrote.

"Divinaaaaaa!!!!! Divine!!!!!😍❤️😘," wrote another.

"No boys allowed" - Olivia Dunne dazzles at the 2024 SI Swimsuit party

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers looks on before a meet against the Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on February 23, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida.

Olivia Dunne is one of the highest-paid NCAA College athletes. She has a massive following of Five million followers on Instagram, eight million on TikTok, and 1.400k on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Owing to her popularity, Sports Illustrated made her one of the faces of the 2023 Swimsuit campaign. This year, she returned to the Swimsuit campaign with experience.

She posted the pictures from her shoot on social media and wrote a caption, informing fans about her return, writing:

"We’re so back @si_swimsuit 😼"

Further, she also shared pictures from the 60th-anniversary celebration of the brand alongside Paige Spiranac, and Christen Harper. She shared the pictures, dazzling in a black dress, and wrote,

"No boys allowed!"

Olivia Dunne expressed her wish to return to LSU for her fifth year.