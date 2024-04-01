Michael Johnson reacts to Dina Asher-Smith changing her coach

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson has heaped praise on 28-year-old British sprinter, Dina Asher-Smith, for her superb performances during the recently concluded Florida and Texas Relays.

Besides, Johnson also remarked on Asher-Smith's coach switch from John Blackie to Edrick Floreal.

Asher-Smith was a part of Team International in the event which also included players like Rashidat Adeleke, Julian Alfred, and Lanae-Tava Thomas. The star-studded side didn't disappoint in the competition as they clinched the first position in both the 4*200m and 4*400m relays.

During the 4*200m relays, Team International broke the official record by the national team of the USA as they registered a run-time of 1:27.05. However, the record couldn't be registered in the record books as all the members of the team belonged to different nations. On the other hand, in the 4*400m event, Asher-Smith was the major difference between her team and the Captain Athletics team.

She took a huge leap during the last 100m of the race going past Britton Wilson (from the Captain Athletics team) comfortably. Johnson applauded this superb performance from Asher-Smith on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"Dina’s move to train with Coach Flo and a great group of training partners in Texas looking like a smart move! Strong 4x4 leg indicates improved speed endurance will help that 200 and could land her on the 4x4 relay in Paris."

Michael Johnson opens up about creating a new track league

Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson has been one of the greatest track and field athletes in the USA. Currently a BBC broadcaster, Johnson recently opened up about his aspirations for setting up a brand new track league that will be able to attract more fans globally.

Though there is no information about the structure of the league, there are rumors that the tournament is planned along the lines of other sports leagues in the US such as the NBA or NFL.

In an interview with Sportico, Johnson said:

"I love this sport and owe everything I have to this sport. It’s been a shame for me to watch it over the last couple decades since I retired not be able to continue to provide the same amazing moments to people, outside of just the Olympics.”

Reports also suggest that Michael Johnson is on the verge of striking a deal with the Winners Alliance, a sponsorship-providing company in the world of athletics. Various athletes such as the six-time world champion Noah Lyles have also praised the former Olympian for this initiative.