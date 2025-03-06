Michael Johnson reacts to USOPC's $100 million gift to support Team USA's Olympic and Paralympics athletes

Michael Johnson recently voiced his opinion after the USOPC received a $100 million donation from Ross Stevens. He is the CEO of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, which helps US Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Ad

Starting in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, each US athlete will get $200,000 for competing. But they won't receive the first $100,000 until 20 years later or when they turn 45, paid over four years. The second $100,000 will go to their families after they pass away.

The news was shared on X by Team USA Athletes' Commission, followed by a caption:

"USOPC Announces Historic $100 Million Gift to Support Team USA Athletes!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Michael Johnson reshared the post on his X handle and wrote:

"This is what smart sustainable support looks like! Team USA athletes sacrifice for their own dream but they also represent their country. And many spend the rest of their life paying for that sacrifice. This ensures long term support! Ross Stevens @TeamUSOPC @GeneSykes4"

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2025, Michael Johnson voiced his opinion on the need for a larger platform to give athletes more exposure.

Michael Johnson reflects on track and field athletes' need for a bigger platform

Michael Johnson - Source: Getty

In an interview with Athletics Weekly in February 2025, Michael Johnson shared his belief that athletes have talent but lack a strong platform to showcase their personalities and rivalries. While they connect with fans through social media and share their struggles, the sport does not provide enough opportunities to consistently highlight their stories.

Ad

The Olympic champion added that he sees Grand Slam Track as the missing piece- a structured league that gives athletes more exposure, increases competition, and keeps fans engaged throughout the year.

Reflecting on the athletes' need for a bigger platform, the 57-year-old said:

“From my perspective, the talent has always been there, but this is the greatest collection of dynamic personalities I’ve seen in the sport in quite some time, and they’re doing an amazing job themselves of connecting with their fans, putting themselves out there, bringing the fans into their world, training, the struggles and all of the drama that it takes to be a professional track athlete. But what they’re lacking is a platform that boosts that and that’s what we’re trying to be as Grand Slam Track.”

Johnson had an outstanding Olympic career, competing in three Games and winning four gold medals. He dominated the 200m and 400m events at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and secured two golds. In the 1992 Olympics, he clinched gold in the 4x400m relay and added another in 400m at the 2000 Sydney Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback