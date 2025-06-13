Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track featuring Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone deliver major blow in inaugural season

Grand Slam Track featuring Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made a big announcement on the cancellation of the final event of their inaugural meet. The LA event was supposed to take place on June 28 and June 29 at the UCLA Drake stadium.

Grand Slam Track is the brainchild of Michael Johnson that brings 48 elite runners together to compete for the grand prize against each other in six main events through four different meets in Kingston, Miami, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was one of the first runners to get signed with the Grand Slam Track. Ahead of a stellar performance in the first season of Grand Slam Track, McLaughlin-Levrone is in third position with 60 points in the overall standings. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden leads the women's scoreboard with 66 points, and the American sprinter Kenny Bednarek leads the men's scoreboard with 72 total points.

Michael Johson's Grand Slam Track recently made an announcement regarding the next stop of the event as. They cancelled the event in LA, which is supposed to be the last stop of the season, due to undisclosed issus. A spokesperson from the league confirmed the news to the Citius mag. In an X post, Citius mag posted the news of the announcement.

"@GrandSlamtrack has canceled its upcoming meet in Los Angeles, which was set to take place June 28th and 29th at UCLA’s Drake Stadium, and be the final competition of the inaugural season. A league spokesman confirmed the news to CITIUS MAG.The league is still planning to return in 2026 for a second season. Several athletes who have signed onto the league are on multi-year deals, according to sources close to the league. The league is planning to announce new investors and partners in the coming weeks....."

While the league is still planning to return in 2026 for a second season, some athletes are part of the league with multi-year deals. There is no confirmed reason that the league has given for the cancellation of events in LA.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was one of the first Slam champion at the inaugral event at the Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was one of the many talented runners who were part of the inaugural Kingston meet of the Grand Slam Track. McLaughlin-Levrone was part of the 400-meter and 400-meter hurdles at Kingston meet. Crossing the finish line in 50.32 seconds, McLaughlin-Levrone won the second event of the very first meet of the inaugural Grand Slam Track. McLaughlin-Levrone posted,

"happy and healthy 🫶🏽✨ onto the next"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone carried her form to the Miami event and won there as well. It was in Philadelphia that the Olympic champion took a step back as she experimented with the 100-meter races, falling behind in points and overall standings.

