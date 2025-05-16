Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track featuring Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and others announces major format changes ahead of Philadelphia meet

Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track, which features some of the world's biggest track stars like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas, recently announced two major changes in the league's format. The changes will come into effect from the Philadelphia meet which is scheduled to take place later in May.

Ad

Johnson first introduced GST in late 2024 as a one-of-its-kind track league. In April earlier this year, GST made its debut in Kingston, before competition moved on to Miami. While both the meets featured some impressive performances, the league has now announced some changes in its format.

Starting from Grand Slam Track Philadelphia, the competition will now take place over the course of two days, where it previously lasted for three. Additionally, the long distance event group, which consisted of the 3000m and 5000m races, will now only feature the former distance. As a result, Slam winners in the long distance event group will walk away with only $50,000 in prize money instead of the original $100,000.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the changes, Michael Johnson said in a press release,

“Coming off an amazing sold-out Miami Slam, we’ve taken time to celebrate the successes we’ve achieved in our inaugural season, but also have looked for ways to improve Grand Slam Track in real time. We’ve said all along we want to listen to our fans, athletes, and coaches, and having heard feedback from various key stakeholders, we’ve made the decision to condense our schedule in Philadelphia into two, high-octane, and intense days of combat racing. We want to be the most flexible, adaptive, and fan-first league in sports, and we believe making these changes will improve the Grand Slam Track experience for all.”

Ad

With the competition whittled down to two days, Grand Slam Track Philadelphia will now take place between May 31 and June 1.

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set to compete in short hurdles event group

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at GST - Miami (Image Source: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was the first athlete to sign with Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track, and she is undeniably one of the biggest stars of the league.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone kicked off her campaign in GST with a win in the 400m and 400m hurdles events at the Kingston meet, subsequently earning the honor of Slam Champion in the long hurdles event group. She went on to successfully repeat this feat in Miami.

Now, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is looking to shake things up. For GST Philadelphia, the two-time Olympic champion will compete in the short hurdles event group. The short hurdles event group features the 100m sprint and 100m hurdles, and McLaughlin-Levrone's primary competition will be Paris Olympics gold and silver medalists Masai Russell and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More