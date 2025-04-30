Michael Johnson gives blunt verdict on athletic system as he reveals reason behind Grand Slam Track launch

Retired sprinter Michael Johnson criticized the current athletic system in a statement online, as he revealed the reasoning behind starting the Grand Slam Track. Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters ever, and following his retirement, he started the Grand Slam Track league, with its inaugural season launching in April 2025. Many notable athletes in track and field have participated in the league, such as Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Josh Kerr, and more.

Michael Johnson is a three-time Olympian and captured four Olympic gold medals throughout his career. Born in Dallas, Texas, Johnson attended Baylor University, where he won five NCAA Championships. He would go on to dominate in the 200 meters and 400 meters events during the 1990s, where he also won eight World Championship titles.

Johnson reacted to a post made by a user on X, where they wrote:

"If American athletes complain every year about lacking support and having to work 9-5 jobs while being pro athletes, why do we think JAMAICA can find the money to pay all our athletes a liveable wage? This is a broke sport in a 3rd world economy. Be realistic."

Johnson replied to the post, writing:

"Problem is a system where hundreds of athletes train for a whole year to compete for 1 of 3 spots to represent their country in 1 global championship where they only get paid if they win 1 of 3 medals. Thats why I started @GrandSlamTrack,"

Johnson revealed that he started the Grand Slam Track to help support athletes in a better manner, who often face difficulties in representing their country and getting paid for their efforts to do so. With the inaugral of the Grand Slam Track, athletes will definitely have a better chance of earning money, as the track rewards each athlete finishing in the top eight with a guaranteed payout. The next Grand Slam Track will be held in Miami from May 2 - May 4.

Michael Johnson became a national star at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona

Michael Johnson at the 1992 Olympics, where he competed in the Men's 4 x 400 relay event - Source: Getty

Michael Johnson gained international recognition by winning the gold medal in the 4×400 relay event for Team USA at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Johnson performed impressively in the event, running a strong leg in 44.73 seconds. He helped the U.S. team win as they set a new world record with a time of 2:55.74.

Johnson was also set to compete in the 200m event in Barcelona, but was severly affected by food poisoning prior to the event, causing him to miss out on the 200m finals.

