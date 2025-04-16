Michael Johnson drops 2-word reaction to athletes' lauding of Grand Slam Track

Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track has received plenty of praise from fans and athletes alike. Recently, the American made his feelings clear on track stars showing their appreciation for his league.

Ad

Johnson announced the launch of GST in late 2024, and the league's debut competition took place between April 4 and 6 in Kingston, Jamaica. Featuring some of the world's best athletes, the event was a major success.

Speaking to media after the competition, several participants heaped praise on GST, highlighting the league's prize money and their treatment of athletes. Discussing her favorite part of Grand Slam Track, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said,

“The opportunities for the athletes to really compete and show two different sides of themselves, and also get compensated well for it.”

Ad

Trending

“One thing I love about Grand Slam Track is just the care to detail. Also the prizes, we love money,” Daryl Neita added.

Reacting to the praise from track stars, Michael Johnson wrote on X,

“Happy athletes.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Johnson thanks fans as he reflects on Grand Slam Track Kingston

The debut meet of Grand Slam Track in Kingston lived up to expectations and delivered some unforgettable performances. As the top runners and hurdlers of the world faced off against each other, fans were treated to some closely contested races over the course of three days.

After the competition, Michael Johnson reflected on the league's debut meet and thanked fans for their support. In a video shared on X, the former Olympic champion revealed that he was exhausted but grateful, saying,

Ad

“I want to thank everyone who supported us this weekend for our inaugural Grand Slam Track slam in Kingston. I'm exhausted, but we really appreciate all of the support. I'm overwhelmed by all of the comments saying, ‘hey, this is what track needed, thank you for taking care of these athletes, we're so excited, we love the concept’.”

Ad

“All of those different comments, it means a lot. You just don't know how much that means to me, to our team who work really, really hard to pul of this event and get this season started. So thank you guys again for all of your support, we really, really appreciate it,” he went on to add.

After Kingston, Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track will now head to Miami for the next meet. The competition is scheduled to take place at the Ansin Sports Complex between May 2 and 4, and will feature the likes of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Kenny Bednarek, Cole Hocker, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More