Michael Phelps drops 1 word reaction to Lindsey Vonn’s emotional message after first podium finish in comeback season

Michael Phelps recently made his feelings known about Lindsey Vonn's first podium finish after her comeback to competitive skiing. The latter took an almost six-year-long hiatus from skiing after sustaining several severe injuries.

Vonn attained her first podium finish in the super-G at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, where she finished 1.29s behind Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami to earn the second-place finish. The latter stood atop the podium, claiming her sixth super-G title. Following this achievement, the American shared an emotional post on her Instagram, expressing her emotions about it.

She shared a series of pictures from the event, including her performance and her receiving the medal. She penned a heartfelt caption reflecting on her race and said that she has been overwhelmed with emotion and support from so many people.

"I DID IT!!!! 🥈P2‼️After everything I’ve been through, I fought my way back on to the podium!! I can’t even start to describe what this means to me… I have been overwhelmed with emotion and support from so many people.

This post caught the attention of the most decorated swimmer, Michael Phelps, who, expressed his feelings about the skier's achievement and dropped a one-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"LFG."

Phelps' comment on Vonn's Instagram

Phelps is one of the most prominent swimmers with an exceptional career, as he has a record of winning 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals. Along with stellar accolades, the swimmer has also experienced his share of mental health struggles.

When Michael Phelps opened up about how he changed himself

Michael Phelps once appeared for an interview on 'Undeniable with Joe Buck' in 2015, where he opened up about how writing letters brought a change in him. He said that writing letters helped him release his unsaid feelings and also revealed that once he wrote a letter to his inner self, asking himself why he changed from his childhood self.

"I wrote a wrote a letter with my left hand to my inner child... because that was the kid that didn't care about what anybody else thought about them, they were themselves," Michael Phelps said.

He added:

"I found myself one day um one day after that I was like you know what I was like why did I do that why did I change who I really am you know, I don't know if I was somebody different because of what I've done, but I think right then and there is when I just started showing more of really who I am and not caring you know just sort of being completely open."

Michael Phelps is currently married to his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Phelps, and they have four sons: Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico.

