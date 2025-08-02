Michael Phelps drops-2 word reaction as Katie Ledecky adds another chapter to her legacy at 2025 World Championships

Former American swimmer Michael Phelps shared his reaction on social media as Katie Ledecky won her 7th gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships. Ledecky finished with a time of 8:05.62, a championship record, to finish ahead of Lani Pallister and Summer McIntosh. She is now just three gold medals behind Phelps, who has 26 World titles.

Michael Phelps is considered one of the greatest swimmers of all time. He proved himself at the 2004 Olympics by winning six gold medals and two bronze medals, establishing himself as one of the world's top swimmers.

Phelps went on to become the most decorated Olympian in history, earning 28 medals, including 23 golds. He retired after the Rio 2016 Games to focus on his foundation and spend more time with his family.

Phelps shared a message on Instagram to support Ledecky, writing:

"The 🐐,"

Still taken from Phelps' Instagram (source: @m_phelps00/Instagram)

Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky share a close friendship, with the former swimmer even texting Ledecky to show his support after she finished a race at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Michael Phelps reveals what his childhood life was like

Phelps at the Olympic Games 2016 - Source: Getty

Michael Phelps once shared what life was like for him growing up in Towson, Maryland. Phelps lived with his mother Debbie and his two sisters.

In an interview on Youth Inc., Phelps sat down with Joe Buck to talk about what his life was like back then: (from 2:29 onward)

"I mean I grew up playing all sorts of sports, I played the lacrosse, baseball, soccer and swam pretty much all at once. So my mom took me from one field to the next to the next to the next."

"I mean it was incredible, you know. I grew up in a single parent home really from 11 on, and, you know, my sisters and myself sort of watched her work, go to school, make sure we had everything we needed. That’s really who we learned from. And, you know, my mom is still the closest person to me and will always be that way."

Michael Phelps' father, Michael Fred Phelps, and his mother Debbie divorced when he was about 11 years old. She worked as a school teacher to support him and his two sisters, eventually becoming a middle school principal.

