Michael Phelps drops 3-word reaction as Gretchen Walsh set new 100m butterfly world record at TYR Pro Swim Series

Michael Phelps recently reacted to Gretchen Walsh setting a new world record in the women's 100m butterfly event. She recorded this feat at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from April 30 to May 3.

Ad

Walsh surpassed Torri Huske and Alex Shackell, who posted 56.59 and 57.31 seconds, respectively. Before posting the world record of 54.60 seconds in the final round at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series, Walsh registered a world record in the same event during the semifinal round by clocking 55.09 seconds.

Walsh recorded a stunning split of 25.32 seconds on the opening 50m, with 29.28 seconds to clinch the record-breaking feat. The legendary swimmer Michael Phelps sent his wishes to the Paris Olympics gold medalist and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Let's gooo!!! Congrats @gretchenwalsh2!!"

Screenshot of Phelps' Instagram story (@m_phelps00/IG).

Phelps secured medals in the 100m butterfly event at all the editions of the Summer Olympics he competed in. He dominated the event at the 2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing, and 2012 London Games. At the 2016 Rio Games, the legendary American swimmer collected a silver medal in the event.

Ad

Michael Phelps once reflected on his records being broken

Michael Phelps of the United States during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Getty Images)

Michael Phelps once opened up on witnessing his world records getting broken. In an interview with World Aquatics in 2023, he highlighted Leon Marchand's 400m IM world record, adding he was confident about the record being broken as the Frenchman was training under his former coach Bob Bowman.

Ad

"I had the opportunity to watch a lot of my World Records fall over the years. [At one point I had half of them:] 200 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, 400IM and three relays. I broke 39 world records total."

"It's cool seeing the sport change. Throughout my career, I felt like it was USA versus Australia. Now, every country is showing their stuff. I'm happy to see that. Does it stink to have your records get smashed? Of course! Especially when you're watching! But my coach, Bob, is coaching Leon. I spend time with Bob almost every single day. I know the stuff [Leon] does in workout every single day. I knew that it was a matter of time before he broke it," he added.

Michael Phelps recorded 39 world records, 29 of which were individual records.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More