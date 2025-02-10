“That was awful”: Michael Phelps gets honest about the WM Phoenix Open's golf outing with Grant Horvat & Justin Thomas

Michael Phelps competed in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open pro-am on Wednesday with Justin Thomas and Grant Horvat. The legendary swimmer is a huge golf fan and has a golfing handicap of around 7.

In the video shared by the PGA Tour on X, Phelps talked about his experience at the WM Phoenix Open. Phelps had a bad start to the round as he topped his tee shot on the first tee as he experienced the first tee nerves.

"Bro my hands are shaking," Phelps said. "Get me off the first tee. Good god. That was awful."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Hearing this, YouTube golf star Grant Horvat asked Phelps if he got shaky when he was about to swim, to which he said no.

"No, because I'm ready. I'm prepared. I don't hit golf balls every single day. I don't play all the time," Phelps said.

Horvat said he gets shaky hands all the time, and he was wondering if it was just him.

"Bro, no when I took the club back, I was like, 'this is not going to be good," Michael Phelps said.

However, they both agreed and said it was just a first tee nerves, and they feel settled now. The duo was paired with Justin Thomas for the pro-am, who finished T6 for the event with a score of -15, while Thomas Detry won the tournament with a score of -24.

2025 WM Phoenix Open leaderboard

Thomas Detry with the WM Phoenix Open trophy - Source: Imagn

Here's the final leaderboard of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. (Top 50):

1. Thomas Detry (-24)

(-24) T2. Michael Kim (-17)

(-17) T2. Daniel Berger (-17)

(-17) T4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-16)

(-16) T4. Jordan Spieth (-16)

(-16) T6. Justin Thomas (-15)

(-15) T6. Will Chandler (-15)

(-15) T6. Robert MacIntyre (-15)

(-15) T9. Adam Hadwin (-14)

(-14) T9. Taylor Moore (-14)

(-14) T9. Maverick McNealy (-14)

(-14) T12. Min Woo Lee (-13)

(-13) T12. Cameron Young (-13)

(-13) T12. Rasmus Højgaard (-13)

(-13) 15. Sepp Straka (-12)

(-12) T16. Wyndham Clark (-11)

(-11) T16. Kevin Yu (-11)

(-11) T16. Denny McCarthy (-11)

(-11) T16. J.T. Poston (-11)

(-11) T16. Ben Silverman (-11)

(-11) T21. Si Woo Kim (-10)

(-10) T21. Alex Smalley (-10)

(-10) T21. Bud Cauley (-10)

(-10) T21. Gary Woodland (-10)

(-10) T25. Keith Mitchell (-9)

(-9) T25. Nick Taylor (-9)

(-9) T25. Adam Schenk (-9)

(-9) T25. Andrew Putnam (-9)

(-9) T25. Brian Harman (-9)

(-9) T25. Hideki Matsuyama (-9)

(-9) T25. Scottie Scheffler (-9)

(-9) T32. Trey Mullinax (-8)

(-8) T32. Greyson Sigg (-8)

(-8) T32. Akshay Bhatia (-8)

(-8) T32. Beau Hossler (-8)

(-8) T36. Adam Svensson (-7)

(-7) T36. Seamus Power (-7)

(-7) T36. Luke List (-7)

(-7) T36. Davis Thompson (-7)

(-7) T36. Mackenzie Hughes (-7)

(-7) T36. Ben Griffin (-7)

(-7) T36. Nicolai Højgaard (-7)

(-7) T36. Sam Ryder (-7)

(-7) T44. Camilo Villegas (-6)

(-6) T44. Tom Kim (-6)

(-6) T44. Jake Knapp (-6)

(-6) T44. Matt Wallace (-6)

(-6) T44. Sam Stevens (-6)

(-6) T49. David Skinns (-5)

(-5) T49. Chandler Phillips (-5)

(-5) T49. Kris Ventura (-5)

(-5) T49. Max Greyserman (-5)

(-5) T49. Peter Malnati (-5)

(-5) T49. Doug Ghim (-5)

(-5) T49. Kurt Kitayama (-5)

(-5) T49. Sam Burns (-5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback